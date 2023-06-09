Why it matters: A breach of contract claim sets Fox News up to explore potential legal action against Carlson, a move that would intensify the already thorny public battle between the two parties.
Carlson's lawyers told Axios that any legal action by Fox would violate his First Amendment rights.
- "Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson's right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events," said Carlson's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in a statement to Axios.
- Carlson, Axios reported, has since accused Fox of fraud and has argued that Fox breached his contract when its senior executives reneged on promises made to Carlson "intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth."
- Carlson's lawyers also argued Fox broke its promise to Carlson not to settle with Dominion Voting Systems "in a way which would indicate wrongdoing" on the part of the former host.
- Axios previously reported that Carlson was told by a member of the Fox board that he was taken off the air as part of the Dominion settlement, two sources briefed on the conversation told Axios.
- "In connection with such breach and pursuant to the Agreement, Fox expressly reserves all rights and remedies which are available to it at law or equity."
- "This evening we were made aware of Mr. Tucker Carlson's appearance on Twitter in a video that lasted over 10 minutes," the letter read.
- "Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Mr. Carlson's 'services shall be completely exclusive to Fox,'" it continues, quoting Carlson's contract.
- It adds that Carlson's contract says he is "prohibited from rendering services of any type whatsoever, whether 'over the internet via streaming or similar distribution, or other digital distribution whether now known or hereafter devised.'"
- A source told Axios that Fox believes it has been working in good faith to reach an amicable agreement.
- A source told Axios that Carlson was told by a senior Fox executive that the network's goal is to keep him sidelined until 2025.
Comment: Sidelined and rendered unable to comment on the 2024 election. Freedom of speech lawsuit anyone?
Fox News having the sads over their ratings?