"[China] welcomes the formation of a joint maritime alliance with the presence of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
"Such an alliance will enhance security and stability in the region," the Chinese official added.
On 2 June, the commander of Tehran's naval forces, Admiral Shahram Irani, announced that the Islamic Republic is looking to form a joint maritime alliance with the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Pakistan, and India.
Saudi Arabia is also interested in "heading in this direction," Irani said.
"The countries of the region have today realized that only cooperation with each other brings security to the area," the navy chief said, adding that the region will soon be free from any "illegitimate force."
Comment: Indeed it certainly will hamper the US' relentless belligerence in the maritime region, because now it risks aggressing against a multitude of nations, some of which it can't afford to upset: Iran retaliates to US seizure of oil vessel with capture of Chevron tanker carrying Kuwaiti crude
The potential for this new alliance comes in the aftermath of the Chinese-brokered reconciliation agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March this year.
This deal has seen Saudi Arabia distance itself from the west significantly and boost cooperation, dialogue, and diplomacy with countries of the region, most notably Syria. The kingdom has also boosted economic ties with China and Russia.
Iran has been calling to develop a regional maritime alliance, mainly through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which Saudi Arabia has agreed to join.
This is due to the US navy's illegal seizure of Iranian oil shipments at sea and other violations and incursions into Iranian territorial waters. Tehran has previously referred to US activity in international waters as "maritime piracy."
Before the Saudi-Iranian agreement, Washington continued pushing for Israeli-US-Gulf military partnerships, which included the establishment of a drone fleet aimed at confronting Iran.
The potential for a new maritime force between Iran, Gulf states, and others has frustrated Washington.
"The alliance that Iran announced its intention to form with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries is illogical and defies reason," US navy spokesman Tim Hawkins said recently.