© Mohammad Sadegh Heydari/Wikimedia Commons



The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on 5 June praising the plan for forming a joint Iranian and Gulf-led naval force.said.the Chinese official added.On 2 June, the commander of Tehran's naval forces, Admiral Shahram Irani, announced that the Islamic Republic is looking to form a joint maritime alliance with the UAE,Saudi Arabia is also interested in "heading in this direction," Irani said.The potential for this new alliance comes in the aftermath of the Chinese-brokered reconciliation agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March this year.This deal has seen Saudi Arabia distance itself from the west significantly and boost cooperation, dialogue, and diplomacy with countries of the region, most notably Syria. The kingdom has also boosted economic ties with China and Russia.Iran has been calling to develop a regional maritime alliance, mainly through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which Saudi Arabia has agreed to join.This is due to. Tehran has previously referred to US activity in international waters as "maritime piracy.", which included the establishment of a drone fleet aimed at confronting Iran.The potential for a new maritime force between Iran, Gulf states, and others has frustrated Washington."The alliance that Iran announced its intention to form with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries is illogical and defies reason," US navy spokesman Tim Hawkins said recently.