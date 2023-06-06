Elon Musk replied that "'gender-affirming care for minors' is pure evil."
Trans activists, as well as the Biden White House, all tout sex changes for minors as "gender affirming care," completely obfuscating the horror of what that really means: sterilization, castration, and life-altering changes to healthy bodies.
The term "gender affirming care" is used by proponents of gender ideology as a means of glossing over and normalizing sex changes for minors. They claim that these sex changes are "affirming" and "life saving," by which they mean kids who aren't allowed to have sex changes will kill themselves.
Musk further replied to an account speaking against the euphemism of "gender affirming" care, saying that "It means castration."
The National Institutes of Health claims that "'gender affirmation' refers to an interpersonal, interactive process whereby a person receives social recognition and support for their gender identity and expression." This, too, is language designed to make a person feel compassion, but hides the truth.
Sex change procedures include:
puberty blockers to prevent a child from maturing into an adult, cross-sex hormones to fabricate the secondary sex characteristics of the opposite sex, such as facial and body hair and deep voices for girls and enlarged breast development in boys as well as stunted growth.Surgeries in service to sex changes come in a variety of procedures. For girls, the option to have their healthy breasts removed is often available to those as young as 13 years old. Facial feminization or masculinization procedures are available. Most children's hospitals do not provide genital reconstruction surgery until the age of 17, but when they do it results in castration and sterilization for boys and sterilization and mutilation of healthy limbs for girls.
Phalloplasty, or the creation of a fake, flesh phallus involves the removal of muscle and flesh from either the forearm or the inner thigh to construct a forever-flaccid, sausage-like appendage that is stitched onto the pelvic area.
This is not the first time Musk has spoken out against sex changes for minors. In April, in response reporting from The Post Millennial on a young man who underwent a sex change only to die from the procedure, Musk said "This is super messed up."
"Mature, consenting adults should do as they wish, so long as they do not harm anyone else, but this child was too young for any kind of consent," he said.
Musk recently promoted the film What Is a Woman? on Twitter after The Daily Wire documentary was essentially censored on the platform over "misgendering," despite former policy against misgendering on the platform having been removed from the terms of service.
"The suppression of the film was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed. Whether or not you agree with using someone's preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws."The film was showed, though not next to advertising, and views reached over 100 million.
Peterson has been outspoken about gender ideology since his time teaching at the University of Toronto, when he objected to policy requiring him to use the preferred pronouns of students, calling it compelled speech. His stint at a professor came to an end, though his platform to speak against this dangerous ideology has only grown.
President Joe Biden continues to press it, claiming that "In 2023 alone, state and local legislatures have already introduced over 600 hateful laws targeting the LGBTQI+ community. Books about LGBTQI+ people are being banned from libraries."
"Transgender youth in over a dozen States have had their medically necessary health care banned," Biden said. That "care" is in fact mutilation.
Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia have all passed laws banning sex changes for minors.
Comment: See what else Peterson and Musk had to say: