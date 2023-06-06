mmmmmm
We received 15 reports about a fireball seen over England, Gelderland, Hauts-de-France, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, North Holland, South Holland, Utrecht, Vlaams Gewest, Zeeland and Zuid-Holland on Sunday, June 4th 2023 around 22:10 UT.

For this event, we received one video and one photo.