"...it is clear that Brennan's role in propagating the collusion narrative went far beyond his work on the ICA. (Intelligence Community Assessment) A close review of facts that have slowly come to light reveals that he was a central architect and promoter of the conspiracy theory from its inception... Brennan stands apart for the outsized role he played in generating and spreading the (collusion) false narrative." The Brennan Dossier: All About a Prime Mover of Russiagate, Aaron Mate, Real Clear Investigations

The only genuine piece of Russian intelligence that US spy services ever received about Donald Trump's ties to Russia was intelligence that Russia knew Hillary Clinton backed a 2016 campaign plan to smear Trump as a Russian agent.



According to John Durham's 300-page report, the information reached the CIA in late July 2016. Brennan told Durham that on August 3 he briefed President Barack Obama at the White House on what the special counsel refers to as the Clinton Plan intelligence. Others in attendance at the meeting were Vice President Joe Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director James Comey." The Durham Coverup, Lee Smith

We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.....



Further, a body of reporting, to include different intelligence disciplines, open source reporting on Russian leadership policy preferences, and Russian media content, showed that Moscow sought to denigrate Secretary Clinton.



The ICA relies on public Russian leadership commentary, Russian state media reports, public examples of where Russian interests would have aligned with candidates' policy statements, and a body of intelligence reporting to support the assessment that Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for Trump. The 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA)

"I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about because of known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals. It raised questions in my mind about whether Russia was able to gain the cooperation of those individuals."

. So, he knew what he was saying was false, but he said it anyway. In short, he lied to Congress which is a felony.

An exchange ... discussing US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's approval of a plan concerning US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.....



The Office did not identify any further actions that the CIA or FBI took in response to this intelligence product as it related to the Clinton Plan intelligence. The Durham Report, Page 86

In testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in May 2017, John Brennan, formerly Obama's head of the CIA, strongly suggested that he and his agency were the first, as The Washington Post put it at the time, "in triggering an FBI probe." Certainly both the Post and The New York Times interpreted his remarks in this way. Equally certain, Brennan played a central role in promoting the Russiagate narrative thereafter, briefing members of Congress privately and giving President Obama himself a top-secret envelope in early August 2016 that almost certainly contained Steele's dossier.....



In short, if these reports and Brennan's own testimony are to be believed, he, not the FBI, was the instigator and godfather of Russiagate." "Russiagate or Intelgate?", Stephen Cohen, The Nation

"Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid reportedly believed then-Obama CIA Director Brennan was feeding him information about alleged links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in order to make public accusations:



According to 'Russian Roulette,' by Yahoo! News chief investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff and David Corn... Brennan contacted Reid on Aug. 25, 2016, to brief him on the state of Russia's interference in the presidential campaign. Brennan briefed other members of the so-called Gang of Eight, but Reid is the only who took direct action.



Two days after the briefing, Reid wrote a letter to then-FBI Director James Comey asserting that 'evidence of a direct connection between the Russian government and Donald Trump's presidential campaign continues to mount.' Reid called on Comey to investigate the links 'thoroughly and in a timely fashion.'



Reid saw Brennan's outreach as 'a sign of urgency,' Isikoff and Corn wrote in the book. 'Reid also had the impression that Brennan had an ulterior motive. He concluded the CIA chief believed the public needed to know about the Russian operation, including the information about the possible links to the Trump campaign.'



According to the book, Brennan told Reid that the intelligence community had determined that the Russian government was behind the hack and leak of Democratic emails and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind it. Brennan also told Reid that there was evidence that Russian operatives were attempting to tamper with election results. Indeed, on August 27, 2016, Reid wrote a letter to Comey accusing President Trump's campaign of colluding with the Russian government." "T he John Brennan-Harry Reid Collusion to 'Get Trump'", artvoice.com

(Attorney General Bill) Barr will want to zero in on a particular area of concern: the use by the FBI of confidential human sources, whether its own or those offered up by the then-CIA director. ...



...the cast of characters leveraged by the FBI against the Trump campaign all appear to have their genesis as CIA sources ("assets," in agency vernacular) shared at times with the FBI. From Stefan Halper and possibly Joseph Mifsud, to Christopher Steele, to Carter Page himself, and now a mysterious "government investigator" posing as Halper's assistant and cited in The New York Times article, legitimate questions arise as to whether Comey was manipulated into furthering a CIA political operation more than an FBI counterintelligence case." "James Comey is in trouble and he knows it", The Hill

"Brennan was the key to the operation because the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court refused to approve several requests by the FBI to initiate taps on Trump associates and Trump Tower as there was no probable cause to do so but the British and other European intelligence services were legally able to intercept communications linked to American sources. Brennan was able to use his connections with those foreign intelligence agencies, primarily the British GCHQ, to make it look like the concerns about Trump were coming from friendly and allied countries and therefore had to be responded to as part of routine intelligence sharing. As a result, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Gen. Michael Flynn were all wiretapped. And likely there were others. This all happened during the primaries and after Trump became the GOP nominee." "The Conspiracy Against Trump", Philip Giraldi, Unz Review

THE DURHAM WHITEWASH

It was also Brennan who initially referred the case to the FBI. It was also Brennan who "hand-picked" the analysts who cobbled together the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) which said that Putin was trying to swing the election in Trump's favor. And, it was also Brennan who hijacked the "Trump-Russia-meme" from the Hillary campaign in order to prosecute his war on Trump. At every turn, Brennan was there, massaging the intelligence, pulling the strings, and micromanaging the entire operation from behind the scenes. So, while it might seem like the FBI was 'leading the Russiagate charge', it was actually Brennan who was calling the shots. This is from an article by Aaron Mate:Mate is right, Brennan was "central architect and promoter" of the Russiagate fraud.That was Brennan's doing; he was the backroom puppetmaster overseeing the action and guiding the project towards its final conclusion. What the Durham Report confirms, is that the plan was put into motion sometime after Brennan's Oval Office meeting with Barack Obama in July, 2016. Check out this clip from an article by Lee Smith:. We also know that Brennan conducted the briefing on August 3, 2016.So, if Brennan knew that the Russia-Trump claims were false back in July, then how do we explain the fact that Brennan went ahead and published a damning Intelligence agency report 5 months later strongly suggesting a link between Trump and the Kremlin?Here's a brief excerpt from Brennan's Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) which was released on January 6, 2017 and which clearly states the opposite of what Brennan told Obama five months earlier:Let's summarize the findings in the report:Brennan knew that none of this was true because, as we said earlier, he had already told Obama that the Russia-Trump smear was part of a "dirty tricks" operation generated by the Hillary campaign.So, why would Brennan use Hillary's spurious allegations against Trump when the election was already over? What did he hope to gain?Three things:This was an attempt to depose the president of the United States. There can be no doubt about that. Why else would a man in Brennan's position try to frame Trump as a Russian agent?To remove him from office, that's why. And there's more, too. Here's what Brennan told the House Intelligence Committee during his testimony in 2017:. More importantly, Brennan delivered this testimony more than a year after he had told Obama that he knew the Trump-Russia theory was 'Opposition Research' concocted for the Hillary campaignCheck out this 'smoking gun' excerpt from page 86 of the Durham Report. According to the report, the CIA sent a Referral Memo to the FBI on September 7, 2016, in which they stated the following:They knew. They all knew.But they decided to use it anyway in order to scupper Trump's political agenda and pave the way for his impeachment. Isn't that what we typically call a "regime change" operation?It is. Here's more background from an article by Stephen Cohen at The Nation:There it is in black and white; it all began with Brennan. Brennan is the "godfather of Russiagate" just as Cohen says.Here's more from Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton at artvoice.com:Comey didn't want to go along with the charade, but what choice did he have, after all, didn't he open an investigation into Hillary's emails 11 days before the November balloting which cost Clinton the election?He did, which means they probably had him over a barrel. Either he did what they said, or he'd be driven from office in disgrace. Of course, I'm speculating here, but I find it hard to believe that an old-school bureaucrat like Comey suddenly decided to throw caution to the wind and agree to go along with a hairbrained scheme to frame the president of the United States as a Russian agent. That just too wacky to believe. I think it's much more likely that he simply caved-in to the pressure he was getting from Brennan.In any event, it's clear that Brennan whipped Reid into a frenzy which prompted the credulous senator to urge Comey to open an investigation into Trump's (fabricated) links to the Kremlin. The Durham Report confirms that the FBI opened the probe without sufficient hard evidence, but the report does not clarify the role that Brennan played in putting the wheels in motion. This is from an article at The Hill:Repeat: "legitimate questions arise as to whether Comey was manipulated into furthering a CIA political operation more than an FBI counterintelligence case."So, The Hill has arrived at the same conclusion that we have, that Comey was merely a pawn in Brennan's sprawling regime change operation. In fact, according to former CIA analyst Philip Giraldi, Brennan's tentacles may have extended all the way to the FISA courts that improperly issued the warrants to spy on members of the Trump campaign. Take a look:Giraldi's piece makes Brennan look like the ultimate "fixer". If you needed warrants, he'd get you warrants. If you needed spies, he'd get you spies. If you needed something planted in the media, or someone to start a rumor, or maybe even an "official-sounding" document that's been dolled-up to look like 'the consensus view of the entire US Intelligence Community'; he could do that too. He could do it all because he's a virtuoso spymaster who knew the system from the ground-up. He understood how all the levers worked and which buttons to push to get things done. He also knew how easy it is to bamboozle the American people who trust whatever spurious accusations they read in the media or hear on the cable news channels. He had a keen grasp of that.Brennan is the consummate uber-spook, a deft and capable professional who conducts his business mainly in the shadows and whose influence on events is never entirely known. That's why I think Brennan played the key role in the Russiagate scam, because he's a man of many talents who would not be opposed to using his power to advance his own leftist agenda by crushing a political rival that he viscerally despised.And, that's my problem with the Durham Report, because even though it is a powerful indictment of the nation's premier law enforcement agency, it fails in its most important task, which is to identify the architect and ringleader of the Russiagate hoax. The report doesn't do that, instead, it diverts attention away from the prime suspect to the footsoldiers who merely implemented his battleplan. That's not just a bad outcome. That's a whitewash.