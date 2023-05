© AP



'State of Crisis'

Five Other Points

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued a letter on May 25 to the governing board that oversees the six public universities in the state. In it, she lamented about the situation of higher education in the country, and challenged the board to a series of actions to "show the nation what quality higher education is supposed to look like."Among several points,However, what appears to be the priority is the first point of action she raised, which is that the board should aim to raise graduation rates across its six universities to 65 percent by 2028, compared to the current graduation rate of 47 percent. Meanwhile, in 2020, the national graduation rate was 63 percent."At the K-12 level, we are taking steps to improve our standards and expand school choice in South Dakota so that all kids have access to a high-quality education that prepares them for whatever comes next after high school," Noem told the board in her letter ( pdf ).The Epoch Times has emailed the Board of Regents for comment.Noem said that higher education across the United States is in a "state of crisis."Once a hotbed of ideological diversity, debate, and the pursuit of truth and discovery, many institutions have become one-sided, close-minded, and focused on feelings rather than facts," she wrote.Higher education leaders have rejected universal truth and knowledge and replaced it with 'individual truth.'"She said that students on campuses across the United States "have been taught the importance of diversity and equity and given access to 'safe spaces' instead of learning to tolerate the disagreement, discomfort, and dissent that they will experience in the real world."Regarding drag shows, she wrote: "Just as other dangerous theories have been allowed to thrive on college campuses, gender theory has been rebranded and accepted as truth across the nation.Regarding preferred pronouns, she wrote that mandating them at some campuses has "compelled and coerced" some students to "provide speech they do not agree with."Noem also told the board her administration has created a new whistleblower hotline where students, faculty members, parents, or taxpayers, can report concerns at institutions of higher education in the state, by calling 605-773-5916."Our children are our future, and South Dakota universities and technical colleges should best prepare them for our future," Noem said in a post on Twitter.The governor noted that she recently appointed two members to the board, and will be making more appointments soon.Besides raising graduation rates, banning drag shows, and removing preferred pronouns and their enforcement, Noem noted that some universities have restricted speech on topics some people find "offensive.""The Board of Regents should remove any policy or procedure that prohibits students from exercising their right to free speech," she said.the governor noted, adding that colleges and universities should review and revise all policies that infringe on students' right to free speech. The colleges should also adopt policies that "develop and strengthen resiliency among students" for when they encounter opposing ideas.Noem also wanted the Board of Regents to "take more steps to partner with businesses on registered apprenticeship programs and offer the lowest possible credit rates." She noted that roughly 43 percent of students who graduated still found themselves unemployed or underemployed.The other three action points she presented to the board were: to cut costs to make higher education more affordable; to require a course in American Government and a course in American history as part of graduation requirements; and to remove any monetary influence, whether by funding or donations, from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)."The [CCP] has been known to fund Confucius Institutes and other similar centers at American universities in order to provide skewed Chinese cultural training for U.S. students," said Noem."This is part of a multi-faceted propaganda effort, and money from the CCP has no place in South Dakota. The Board of Regents should reject any donations from sources and any other government that is hostile to the United States."