The German economy, once Europe's roaring engine of growth, slipped into recession in early 2023 amid runaway inflation, the national statistics office revealed this week. GDP data is reportedly showing surprisingly negative signals, with the economy losing the potential for growth. RT looks at the challenges facing the EU's economic powerhouse.The EU's largest and richest member, Germany has built its economic power on its manufacturing capacity, its integration into international trade, and a strong transport and logistics ecosystem.Industrial production has stalled amid geopolitical tensions, supply bottlenecks, and a shift to green energy. That was followed by a drop in purchasing power and diminished industrial orders.The most important issue for the government is to sustainably serve the energy needs of the country's industrial base amid the green transition. Germany is one of the world's leading industrial nations and manufacturing accounts for about a fifth of the economy, which for decades relied on cheap Russian energy to grow.The sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline, one of the main routes for Russian gas to Europe, has added to the woes. As a result, Germany no longer receives gas directly from Russia, having previously imported more than 50% of its blue fuel from the country.As a hub for industry, Germany is facing huge technological and political challenges. A lack of qualified workers is another major problem, forcing Berlin to further liberalize immigration. A recent study by the German Economy Institute showed that industries had more than 630,000 open vacancies for qualified workers they could not fill in 2022, up from 280,000 a year before.The nation's automotive industry, by far the biggest in Europe, used to support hundreds of thousands German jobs and account for over 20% of the nation's overall economic output. However, demand for German cars has been in decline amid the global shift toward electric vehicles.Economists are predicting that the industrial sector, which has been the pillar of the German economy, will remain stagnant this year instead of the hoped-for recovery, dampening the prospects of an economic resurgence. The outlook is grim as the transition to affordable renewable power could still take years, experts claim.Economists see German growth lagging behind the rest of the region for years to come, while the International Monetary Fund has forecast it will be the worst-performing G7 economy this year.