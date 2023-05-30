Society's Child
Dropped charges for 'white supremacist' who drove U-Haul into WH barricade raises eyebrows
BPR
Tue, 30 May 2023 16:10 UTC
As previously reported, on Monday evening a man in a U-Haul replete with a Nazi flag crashed into a White House barricade. This man was later identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, a nonwhite, noncitizen 19-year-old from Chesterfield, Missouri.
Following the altercation, he was arrested and "charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or family member, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property," according to the New York Post.
But then something extraordinary happened — prosecutors dropped every single charge, leaving Kandula with nothing but "a single count of depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000," the Post notes.
Critics want to know why.
"I don't want to sound paranoid, but that seems like they're trying to hush this up," Mark Hemingway, the husband of conservative commentator Mollie Hemingway, tweeted.
See more responses below:
The going theory appears to be that this was some sort of "false flag" operation. While this does admittedly sound conspiratorial, some of the other known facts about the case suggest critics aren't wrong to be so paranoid and worked up.
For one, Kandula seemed like a genuinely dangerous guy, so why would prosecutors go that easy on him?
"He had allegedly planned the attack for six months, with his goal to 'get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,' records show. Kandula was accused of threatening to 'Kill the President If that's what I have to do,' and praised Nazism and Hitler," the Post notes.
For another, after the ramming incident occurred on Monday, many in the media rushed to portray it as a vile "white supremacist" attack.
"[F]or so, so long, we've been hearing not only from the president but even the FBI director that white supremacism, far right-wing extremists are the biggest threat to this country and its safety. And then you look at the contents of this person's backpack and you can't help but think, I guess they're right," CNN's Sara Sidner said.
Some even compared the yet-unidentified driver with the Jan. 6th rioters.
"And I think you have to draw a line from this apparent attack on the White House by someone bearing a Nazi flag to at least some of the people, it's hard to say how many, but some of the people involved in the January 6th attack on the Capitol," CNN's Andrew McCabe said.
"How do we know that? Because some of those folks were carrying the same sort of symbols, Nazi flags, Confederate flags, things like that, that show you a commonality of ideology," he added.
Yet all these comparisons quickly disappeared once Kandula's identity was uncovered. Again, why?