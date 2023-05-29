© Getty Images



"Liz Cheney and her collaborators on the January 6th Committee decided to peddle a false tale about Mr. Passantino and his relationship with his client without any regard for the truth or whether they were destroying the reputation of a good man; a reputation built over decades."

"The Committee, through a backchannel directly to Mr. Passantino's client, in total disregard for the attorney-client relationship, convinced Mr. Passantino's client to sit for additional interviews and give incredible testimony that could then be peddled by national news media friendly to the Committee to damage Mr. Passantino."

"Ms. Hutchinson never told Passantino that she wanted a 'non-Trump' lawyer or that she had any sensitivity about Mr. Passantino's previous work in the Trump White House. She did not express reservations to Mr. Passantino about him being paid by a Trump-related PAC; instead, she had solicited that funding herself."

"This is all a result of the Committee's unjustifiable, outrageous, and malicious leaks of private information and interference in Mr. Passantino's representation of his clients."

Stefan Passantino, a lawyer from Washington, D.C., who provided representation for ex-White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson during her testimony before the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, has filed a lawsuit against the committee, accusing it of damaging his professional reputation and causing harm to his career.Passantino's attorney, Jesse Binnall, said in a statement:Per the complaint, the committee is accused of engaging in unauthorized communications with Hutchinson, without the knowledge or consent of Passantino, thus violating the sanctity of the attorney-client relationship. The complaint further allegesby a lawmaker or congressional staff member acting "outside of the scope of their legislative function."during his tenure as Trump's last White House chief of staff,During her testimony, she alleged that Trump had attempted to commandeer the presidential limousine to drive himself to the election protests.However,when her sources publicly denied her account of the events, the news outlet reported further.Shortly before Hutchinson provided her explosive testimony, she made a switch in legal representation. Prior to her appearance at the televised hearing, Passantino, a former deputy counsel for the White House, had been advising her throughout the process,before the committee.According to the complaint, after Hutchinson's second deposition, she began collaborating with members of the Jan. 6 Committee without Passantino's awareness.According to Newsmax the complaint says:That passage appears to be citing articles such as one published by CNN in December under the headline:According to the article, which refers to transcripts of Hutchinson's subsequent discussion with the committee in September,as her attorney because she could not afford the rates quoted by other legal professionals.Passantino claims that he was not told of the September meeting that took place between the committee and Hutchinson.Hutchinson was first introduced to Passantino when she reached out toFollowing his tenure as a White House deputy counsel, Passantino resumed private practice and went on to represent several witnesses before the Jan. 6 committee, including Hutchinson.The complaint notes further:The complaint further highlights that theThe complaint alleges that the negative media coverage has severely damaged Passantino's legal career, which spans three decades, and forced him to take a leave of absence.Newsmax noted if Congress doesn't respond within six months, Passantino can file his lawsuit in a federal court.