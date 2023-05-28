© Andrew Harnik/AP



"In the first real snapshot, if you will, of President Biden's standing since his reelection announcement, voters are saying he has real work to do. And that's even among his own party. Biden's overall approval rating remains underwater. That's the lowest for any American president at this point in their first term. That's dating back to Harry Truman."

"One of the concerns that voters have expressed has to do with his mental sharpness. If you look at this poll, only 32 percent of voters said that the president, who is 80 years old, has the mental sharpness to serve effectively."

A new poll revealing President Joe Biden's shocking low approval numbers leaves CNN in disbelief — causing the liberal network to admitA Washington Post/ABC News poll found that Biden is sinking in the polls, sounding alarms that he may not be able to recover from his disastrous decisions before the 2024 election.CNN host Kate Bolduan said:The poll found thatIn addition, Biden's approval rating remains atWhen voters were asked who they would vote for in a Biden-Trump matchup,CNN reporter Arlette Saenz suggested— which is almost nonexistent —Last month, the New York Times pointed out thatWith only two years into Trump's term, he held four times the amount of press conferences that Biden has.The president has also been noticeably absent from interacting with the media and often causes confusion in his answers when he is allowed to speak with reporters.The piece noted thatis often decided by "his political strategists [who] want to protect him from unscripted exchanges that have often resulted in missteps and criticism."This then wouldn't be a surprise when pollsters were asked,And 54 percent chose Trump, compared to 36 percent who picked Biden.