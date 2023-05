© Gables law firm

"The era of low interest rates and pandemic-related government support programs helped keep companies afloat that may have otherwise had few other options. Now that interest rates are back to pre-Great Recession levels and pandemic support programs are largely over, we're seeing a fresh uptick in a possible sign that companies are running out of time."

"Our general view is that we are going to see an increase in 'hard restructurings', driven by the combination of higher debt levels from the borrowing binge of Covid and rising interest rates. The triggers will be running out money and inability to refinance maturing debt. Some companies have used every trick in the book and now have run out of tricks."

One would not know it from looking at the S&P which just hit a 2023 high, butas interest rates rise and financial markets have locked out all but the strongest borrowers.where there were 236 bankruptcy filings in the first four months of this year,according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Several large recognizable companies with hundreds or thousands of workers have filed for bankruptcy protection in recent weeks, includingand, although their financial troubles predated the recent economic turmoil.The bankruptcies did not slow down in May, when just the past week sawfile for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including five in a single 24-hour stretch last week, making this the busiest week for chapter 11 filings so far this year. In 2022 the monthly average was just over three filings.Last week's eight large filings, those with at least $50 million of liabilities, included those of now defunct woke "media empire"Prior to last week, the busiest seven-day stretch this year belonged to a week in late February that saw firms including Covid-19 testmakergeneric drugmakerand formerkick off insolvency proceedings.In total, twenty-seven large debtors have filed for bankruptcy so far in 2023 compared to 40 for all of 2022, according to figures compiled by bankruptcydata.com.Among all types of companies, large and small, the increase in bankruptcies is somewhat more muted, with filings remaining below pre-pandemic levels and historic norms, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. However filings, especially among large, unprofitable companies, are ramping at a frenzied pace as interest rates rise, pandemic-era government support dries up and sales growth slows amid a cooling economy.There were about 16,200 bankruptcy filings among all types of companies in U.S. District Courts in the first quarter — up from 12,200 a year earlier, but still well below the 21,000-or-more-a-quarter in the pre-pandemic period, data from Moody's Analytics shows. Even those pre-pandemic numbers were relatively low in historic terms, in part because low interest rates made it easy for companies to borrow.Now,S&P analysts said of their large-company data:Yields on junk bonds have more than doubled from less than 4% in mid-2021, as measured by the Bloomberg US High Yield Index. The Fed has warned that lenders could further contract the supply of credit to businesses after recent turmoil in the banking sector. Bill Derrough , an investment banker at Moelis who advises clients across distressed situations, said:Companies that sell nonessential consumer items have been harder hit than other sectors as Americans curb their spending amid high inflation, S&P said.catalogue retailerand theretail chain are among the recent casualties.Last month, the dress retailerfiled for bankruptcy for the second time in 5 years, and said it was seeking a buyer, days after informing state labor departments that it planned to lay off more than 9,000 employees nationwide. The 70-year-old company said its business was weighed down by "the post-covid environment and uncertain economic conditions."Perhaps the most notable recent bankruptcy was that of long-struggling Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy in late April, got a boost from the wave of consumer spending during the pandemic — when Americans spent more time at home. But when the economic climate shifted and stubbornly high inflation reduced discretionary purchases, the retailer's fortunes tumbled.Recent filings make clear how some large, indebted companies were clobbered by the end of easy money. Abankruptcy filing last week disclosed that the company had been cash flow negative for several years, forcing it to borrow heavily to fund operations. As interest rates rose, it became costlier for Vice to refinance those loans. For a delightful read on the collapse of the faux-woke media empire, which at one point was valued by idiots at almost $6 billion, read the following FT report Turmoil in the banking business in March also contributed to a small rise in bankruptcy filings in that sector this year, S&P said. The most notable filing waswhich collapsed after a run on the bank's deposits.