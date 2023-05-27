© AP Photo/Susan Walsh



Washington has co-opted both winners and losers of World War II into defending Western domination around the globe.The summit of G7 nations took place in Hiroshima, Japan over the last weekend.Hiroshima is significant for a few reasons. First of all, it is known to the world as the location that the United States nuked, along with Nagasaki, at the end of World War II, which led to the surrender of the Empire of Japan and that country's transformation into a US client state.Secondly, Japan is working to remilitarize itself in line with America's dual containment effort against China and Russia. Thus, while Japan is chair of the G7 this year, the event was a rubber-stamping of US-centric geopolitical goals which took aim at both countries.However, what might be said about the G7 itself? Founded as a Cold War-era organization in 1975, and briefly incorporating the West's aspirations for post-Soviet Russia, the group professes to represent the world's "most advanced industrial countries," but anyone could tell you this is an outdated category.Similarly, the allied empires, which emerged victorious, including France, Britain and its imperial dominion, Canada, found that the war had severely depleted their national resources and strength to the point they could no longer continue as the global superpowers they had been. Consequently, they surrendered their leadership baton to the US and have ever since relied on following its lead to secure their interests around the world.In each instance, all of these countries held positions of privilege from their imperial eras. Having colonized most of the globe, and Japan having militarily occupied much of Asia, these countries had made themselves tremendously wealthy. Britain's fabulous wealth, for one, is tailored directly to the exploitation of Africa and India. Colonial empires were strictly commercial in character, using ideology as a justifying force for aggression, upholding their economic interests by immense military power. This gave these countries privilege, which thus formed the distinction between the Global North and the Global South.They also want to make sure that neither China nor Russia can challenge the West's historic military dominance. The US has thus in effect co-opted both the winners and losers of World War II (minus the USSR) into one grouping and used it to continue the same world they were vested in. However, one undeniable fact is that the world is changing in ways that are not favorable to the G7. They no longer have that degree of dominance, and their share of global GDP is only going to shrink. As the BRICS economies continue to grow and multipolarity emerges, their own little exclusive club is hardly in a position to try and dictate the flow of the global economy.This little club wants to remain rich, while stopping everyone else from enriching themselves as well. It isn't going to work., a political analyst.