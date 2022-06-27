© Global Look Press/Chigi Palace Press Office



"You think it is only four days ... No, we've had it since March and it probably won't stop until mid-August; all that nonsense; we only have the police [here], one doesn't feel well anymore. We don't have any more foreign [tourists]."

This year's G7 summit, which is being held at Germany's Elmau castle - a luxury hotel in Bavaria - cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of euros, the German state broadcaster ARD has reported while questioning the worth of the event.during which a number of non-binding commitments are usually agreed.Held between June 26 and 28,, according to ARD's Tagesschau news service, which is provided by its Norddeutscher Rundfunk division in Hamburg.This was some €30 million ($31.75 million) more than seven years ago, when the summit was also held at Elmau. The bulk of the expenses go towardthis time."The costs are disproportionate," Rolf von Hohenhau - the head of the Bavarian Taxpayers' Association - insisted, back in 2015, when the summit ended up costing €135 million ($142.9 million). "Elmau doesn't make any sense," he added at the time.Some critics arguewith little real value behind it. "People meet for nice photos, the declarations are agreed beforehand," Benjamin Russ, a spokesman for the 'Stop G7 Elmau' initiative, said in 2015. According to Russ,"No one can claim that a serious debate is possible" under such circumstances, he said, adding that "one does not have to spend up to €200 million for a few people to sleep in a luxury hotel."The proponents of the format point to the lack of informal meetings among leaders, where they can have discussions without being pressed into making certain decisions or reaching any particular agreements, Tagesschau explained. According to its report, the meetings have also oftenas happened at the previous meeting in Elmau back in 2015. At that time, the seven leaders made a significant contribution to the Paris Climate Agreement, which was struck just a few months after the G7 summit, the news service added.Critics, however, argue thatsaid Klaus Seitz, the head of the politics department at the 'Brot fuer die Welt' ('Bread for the World') development and relief NGO. All the strategies to combat global hunger adopted at G7 summits "have obviously failed," Seitz told Tagesschau.Another issue with the G7 format is thatthe German media outlet says, adding thatThe G20 summit, which brings together the 20 biggest economies from various corners of the world, is "more representative and has the remaining two UN Security Council members - Russia and China - on board," Tagesschau added.Local residents hardly seem happy with the meeting either, according to a report by Euronews. Many streets are cordoned off by the police and fences are erected in many places, scaring off tourists and disrupting people's everyday lives, the media said.Prior to the summit, thousands of police officers had been deployed to the Bavarian village and a ski resort, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, which is traditionally popular among tourists year-round. A local taxi driver told Euronews he had been left with no passengers during the meeting, and an elderly woman complained she could not even visit her sister living nearby due to street closures.A restaurant owner from Garmisch-Partenkirchen told Euronews that