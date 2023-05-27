© John Moore / Getty Images



Some of the conscripts wanted to sign an official refusal to follow the order

Kiev used untrained and poorly equipped troops in the lost battle for the strategic Donbass city of Artyomovsk, which the Ukrainians call Bakhmut, in order to save better units for its planned counteroffensive, the Wall Street Journal has reported.In an article on Thursday, the US outlet, who were crushed by the Russian forces during the fighting in Artyomovsk, in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic in February.They had been recruited by the Ukrainian military from villages in the northeastern Kharkov Region, the report said. Some had completed mandatory military service years or decades ago, but almost none had ever seen actual combat, it added.According to the WSJ, the men, saying they didn't have proper training for the task. One recalled how he complained that he had never held a gun before and was afraid, but the Ukrainian sergeant major simply told him that "Bakhmut will teach you."The 16 draftees, who were enlisted into the 5th company of Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade, spent only 36 hours in Artyomovsk, during which, the WSJ said, citing surviving soldiers and relatives of slain recruits.One of the troops told the outlet that he fired a rocket-propelled grenade for the first time in his life in Artyomovsk, whileThe Wall Street Journal suggested that Kiev used to send "mobilized soldiers and territorial defense units, sometimes with patchy training and equipment" to fight in Artyomovskwhich had been expected to begin in spring.Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner private military company, which spearheaded the Russian effort in the Artyomovsk, said his men had, but Kiev has so far refrained from confirming the loss of the city.