"The result is a structure that becomes better over time at managing the problems it immediately faces but also one that struggles to anticipate new threats. Ukraine, today, has the initiative. But as the Russian military adapts, there can be no room for complacency."

A new assessment of Russia's military capabilities on the front line estimated thatElectronic warfare is a "critical component" of Russia's tactics and contributing to the staggering losses of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, a report released Friday by the UK's Royal United Services Institute found.The figures —— were attributed to three unnamed Ukrainian officers interviewed in April and May.The report did not specify which models comprised the claimed losses or in what proportion, buta University of Southern Denmark war-studies professor and drone expert, told Insider the majority of those being lost were relativelyThe estimations indicate the unprecedented scale at which UAVs are being used in Ukraine, he said, adding thatPatton Rogers said that while the figures were likely overestimated, they underlined just how effective Russia's electronic warfare had become at countering Ukraine's extensive use of drones.The RUSI report said thathese are set back about 4 miles from the front and focused mainly on neutralizing drones, the report said.Sophisticated Russian systems such as theare hard to detect and can imitate other signals, the researchers said. "It also has a sophisticated range of effects for downing UAVs," they said, including interfering with navigational systems.Ukraine fields a wide variety of drones, from small, commercial-grade UAVs often used for reconnaissance or as loitering munitions,Drone warfare was a celebrated aspect of Ukraine's early success in holding back the Russian advance, prompting an official fundraising campaign — United24 But by summer, it was clear that Russia's electronic-warfare and air-defense capabilities had ramped up, Insider's Alia Shoaib reported Frontline drone operators told The Guardian in April that one of the most popular models — the DJI commercial drone — was rapidly losing its effectiveness. Nonetheless, Patton Rogers said, Ukraine is developing "its own resilient drone systems to fill this gap in capacity."Overall, the RUSI researchers said that after the Russian army's "disaster" of a performance at the outset of the invasion, it had adapted to Ukraine's pushback, even as it continued to struggle with poor morale and effective use of heavy armor and air-force attacks.