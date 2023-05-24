© Sputnik / Vyacheslav Prokofyev



Russia and its international partners will build a fair multipolar world together, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.Moscow is ready to cooperate with all interested nations to tackle joint threats and challenges, Putin stated in his video address to participants of the 11th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues on Wednesday.the Russian leader told the foreign security officials.Russia has partners in many different regions and continents, and the country's authorities "highly appreciate" those relationships, he said."We value historically strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Asia, Africa and Latin America, and we will strengthen them in every possible way," Putin added.As a result of those actions, the level of instability is growing on the international scene, Putin noted. "In different regions, old hotspots are expanding and new ones emerge... The people in many nations are experiencing dramatic consequences of coups, organized from the outside," he said.However, the president insisted that Russia is confident there is an alternative to the Western policy "of blackmail and illegal sanctions."Putin stressed.The 11th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, hosted by Russia's Security Council, is taking place in Moscow Region between Tuesday and Thursday. The event, which has gathered delegations from more than 100 countries, will see participants discussing the international situation and the most pressing security challenges faced by the world right now. Special attention will be paid to such issues as food and information security, as well as cooperation in tackling drug trafficking, according to the organizers.