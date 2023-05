"Let's get real," he told Reuters in March. "91% of Western companies are still in Russia.

Austria has maintained informal contact with Russia since the conflict in Ukraine began, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday. While Vienna has backed the EU's sanctions regime thus far, the diplomat insisted that the bloc cannot cut off its "largest geopolitical neighbor."In an interview with Die Welt, Schallenbergadding that "the US administration is doing the same.""We have a global responsibility," he explained. "Russia has not disappeared from the map.and the largest nuclear power on this planet."Schallenberg said that, with Finance Minister Magnus Brunner arguing last year that embargoes would "hit us more than the Russians."Austria's center-right government has since backed ten successive EU sanctions packages, although Schallenberg has repeatedly warned the bloc against sabotaging its future relations with Russia through excessively punitive measures - such as a visa ban for Russian citizens pushed by Poland and the Baltic states.Schallenberg has also defended Austria's Raiffeisen Bank for continuing to operate in Russia.