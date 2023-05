© Laurent Van Der Stockt /Le Monde/Getty Images/Newsweek



In interviews first reported by The Times of London, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, who heads Ukraine's military intelligence service, also promised more attacks are to come.said Budanov. He didn't name any of the victims, but said "there have been, thanks to the media coverage."Since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, several prominent Russian supporters of the invasion -- and many innocent bystanders -- have been killed or wounded in the campaign.the political scientist-philosopher Aleksandr Dugin.Like her father, Darya was a vocal supporter of Putin and his invasion. Both she and her father were sanctioned by the United States after the war began. Given her profile, it's possible Ukraine may have intentionally murdered her in a sinister two-for-one act of punishment.Most recently, novelist Zakhar Prielepin was wounded in a May 6 car-bombing , andFifteen others were injured.For perspective, a hypothetical parallel for this campaign would be Iraq's intelligence service blowing up Iraq-invasion cheerleaders like Bill Kristol, Jeffrey Goldberg, Ann Coulter and Max Boot in 2003.What's more, if one accepts the definition of terrorism as "the intentional use of violence against civilians in order to obtain political aims,"-- one that's received $37 billion in US military aid since the war started, and perhaps double that in other assistance.. "These cases have happened and will continue," he said . Such people will receive a well-deserved punishment, and."In a separate interview with a Ukrainian YouTube channel,who say or write the wrong things:Only elimination can be a well-deserved punishment for such actions."In addition to his brazen confession -- which was almost universally ignored by Western media -- Budanov told the YouTube host that the, but it still has a significant defensive potential."With Ukraine's long-awaited and much-hyped counteroffensive still in the wings, Budanov said Still, this isn't the same Russian army that could have been expected to conduct substantial offensive operations."Ambitiously and perhaps delusionally envisioning an eviction of Russia's army from all captured Ukrainian territory,. "This should be our goal. If they are not going to attack and don't decide they want revenge in a couple of years, this shouldn't be an issue."