The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Kirakira, Nakumwe, Makira-Ulawa Province, Solomon Islands, early morning on Monday, May 22nd, 2023, at 2:45 am local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.A second report was later issued by France's Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS), which listed it as a magnitude 6.0 earthquake. A third agency, the citizen-seismograph network of RaspberryShake, reported the same quake at magnitude 6.2.Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. It should not have caused significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc.In Kirakira (pop. 1,100) located 65 km from the epicenter, the quake should have been felt as light shaking.