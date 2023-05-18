© Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency



Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Wednesday that Russia had frozen in late April the bank accounts of its embassy in Moscow and consulate in St. Petersburg."The accounts of the Finnish missions in Russia are frozen and cannot be used at the moment," Haavisto told a press conference, adding that Finland had been in contact with Russian authorities."A note was sent to Russia on this issue.why the accounts have been frozen," Haavisto said.The foreign minister noted that Finland had not frozen the accounts of Russian diplomatic missions in Finland.ThereforeHaavisto said.But he added that "the reason for this is probably, to some extent, thatHaavisto explained that other EU countries have experienced similar problems with payment transactions in Russia."However, to our knowledge, the restrictions on Finland are among the most severe," he said.So far, Finnish representatives have been able to operate normally in Russia thanks to their cash reserves."But it is clear that the situation, if it continues for a long time, may bring the need to find new solutions," Haavisto said.