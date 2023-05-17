© AFP / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service



Poland is leading a group of European nations that are secretly urging Vladimir Zelensky to find a way to settle the conflict with Russia, veteran journalist Seymour Hersh has reported, citing a "knowledgeable" American official.According to US intelligence, other EU countries that want to see an end to the fighting include Hungary, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Hersh wrote in an article published on his Substack page on Wednesday.the unnamed official claimed. Those countries have made it clear that "Zelensky can keep what he's got if he works up a peace deal even if he's got to be paid off, if it's the only way to get a deal."By "keep what he's got," the source was referring to the Ukrainian president's villa in Italy and interests in an offshore bank, Hersh clarified.However, Zelensky has so far rejected the proposal, while other major European players - France and the UK - "are too beholden" to the Biden administration, which is continuing to back the Ukrainian leader, the official said.One of the main reasons why Poland and the others want the conflict to end is because the burden of accommodating Ukrainian refugees has become too much for them, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist wrote.Hersh's source suggested.However, he added that "it's not clear to the intelligence community what the president and his foreign policy aides in the White House know of the reality."Russia has repeatedly stated that it's ready to resolve the conflict at the negotiating table. However, it did not receive any proposals from Ukraine and its Western backers that it could consider reasonable.Zelensky has been promoting his ten-point peace plan, which calls for Russian forces to withdraw to borders claimed by Ukraine, to pay reparations, and to submit to war-crime tribunals.