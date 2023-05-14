nato war ukraine newsreal
© Sott.net
The NATO vs Russia proxy war in Ukraine recently escalated a notch or two, with simultaneous 'Ukrainian' airstrikes downing two modern Russian fighter jets and two helicopters... well inside 'Russia proper'. This came the day after British-supplied, longer-range, cruise missiles struck the city of Lugansk, and hours after Russian airstrikes obliterated another huge store of NATO supplies for Ukraine's much-vaunted 'counter-offensive'.

This week on NewsReal, Joe & Niall discuss the latest deceptions in 'the Ukraine war', the riots in Pakistan over ex-PM Khan's arrest, the tight election race in Turkey, Trump's townhall 'tea-party' on CNN, and more!


Running Time: 01:48:03

Download: MP3 — 74.2 MB


This podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK. Show Notes