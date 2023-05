NewsReal on Facebook

Show Notes

The NATO vs Russia proxy war in Ukraine recently escalated a notch or two, with simultaneous 'Ukrainian' airstrikes downing two modern Russian fighter jets and two helicopters... well inside 'Russia proper'. This came the day after British-supplied, longer-range, cruise missiles struck the city of Lugansk, and hours after Russian airstrikes obliterated another huge store of NATO supplies for Ukraine's much-vaunted 'counter-offensive'.This week on NewsReal, Joe & Niall discuss the latest deceptions in 'the Ukraine war', the riots in Pakistan over ex-PM Khan's arrest, the tight election race in Turkey, Trump's townhall 'tea-party' on CNN, and more!01:48:03— 74.2 MBThis podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK