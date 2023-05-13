© Omar Haj Kadour/AFP



Washington's coup attempt in 2016 failed, but it has now found a new way to try to oust the government...The US is meddling in Türkiye's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, Ankara's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu claimed on Friday.Speaking to CNN Turk, Soylu weighed in on the decision bywho leads the opposition Homeland Party, to drop out of the race on Thursday ahead of Sunday's vote.Ince attributed his withdrawal towhich involved the release of an alleged sex tape that he dismissed as fake. The withdrawal of Ince came amid fears among opposition figures thatthe CHP party chairman, who has emerged as the main rival to incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Soylu claimes:Turkish officials have insisted that the unsuccessful attempt to remove the Erdogan government from office in July 2016 was orchestrated by cleric Fethullah Gulen and his supporters. The failed coup, which resulted in thousands of arrests, also significantly strained US-Türkiye relations as Ankara slammed Washington for harboring Gulen.The race for the presidency is expected to largely be a battle between Erdogan and his main rival Kilicdaroglu. While the incumbent has pursued more conservative and independent policies, steering his country away from integration with the EU and fostering close ties with Russia,Recent polls show the two locked in a close race. If neither of the candidates garners more than 50% of the vote in the first round, a run-off will be held on May 28.In a 2020 interview to the New York Times, prior to being elected president,Washington should be "taking a very different approach to him now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership," he added at the time, citing Erdogan's crackdown on Kurds and his cooperation with Russia.