Why it's hard to acknowledge reality.

Rather than consider alternate approaches, WHO is seeking

censorship

of opinions not fitting its narrative, publicly

denigrating and demeaning

those who question its policies. These are not the actions of an organisation representing 'we the people', or confident in its ability to justify its actions. They are the trappings we have always associated with intellectual weakness and fascism.

Countries are required to "undertake" to follow the WHO's "recommendations", which are no longer simply suggestions or advice. Whilst the WHO does not have a police force, the World Bank and IMF are on board, and control much of your money supply.

In essence, those sponsoring WHO are manufacturing crises of their own desiring, and are set to get wealthier from other's misery, as they did during Covid. This under the guise of 'keeping us safe'. As WHO implausibly insists, "no one is safe until all are safe", so removal of human rights must be broad and prolonged.

is there to ensuring we comply.

Dr. David Bell is a clinical and public health physician with a PhD in population health and background in internal medicine, modelling and epidemiology of infectious disease. Previously, he was Programme Head for Malaria and Acute Febrile Disease at FIND in Geneva, and coordinating malaria diagnostics strategy with the World Health Organisation. He is a member of the Executive Committee of PANDA.

This will happen whenever WHO designates a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern' (PHEIC), or considers we may be at risk of one.The WHO's proposed treaty , taken together with its ' synergistic amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), aim to undo centuries of democratic reform that based sovereignty with individuals, and by extension their state. The discomfort of facing this truth and the complexities it raises is providing the cover needed to push these changes through. This is how democracy, and freedom, wither and die.Our society in the West is built on trust and a feeling of superiority - we built the institutions that run the world and they, and we, are good. We consider ourselves humanitarians, the public health advocates, the unifiers, and anti-fascist freedom-lovers. We consider our system is better than the alternatives - we are 'progressive'.It takes quite a step for comfortable, middle-income, Left-leaning professionals to believe that the institutions and philanthropic organisations we have admired all our lives might now be pillaging us. Our society relies on having 'trusted sources', the WHO being one of them. Among others are our major media organisations. If our trusted sources told us we were being misled and pillaged, we would accept this. But they are telling us these claims are false, and that all is well.We are all capable of believing the rich and powerful of past ages would exploit the masses, but somehow this is hard to believe in the present. For proof of their benevolence, we rely on the word of their own publicity departments and the media they support. Somehow, malfeasance on a grand scale is always a figment of history, and now we are smarter and enlightened.Whilst a schoolchild might see through this facade to the conflicted greed beyond, it is much harder for those with years of political baggage, a peer network, reputation and career to admit they have been duped. The behavioural psychologists that our governments and institutions now employ understand this.When the WHO was set up in 1946 to help coordinate responses to major health issues, the world was emerging from the last great bout of fascism and colonialism. Both these societal models were sold on the basis of centralising power for a greater good. Those who considered themselves superior would run the world for those less worthy. The WHO once claimed to follow a different line Since the early 2000s WHO's activities have been increasingly dictated by ' specified funding '. Its funders, increasingly including private and corporate interest, tell it how to use the money they give. Private direction is fine for private organisations promoting their investors' wares, but it is obviously a non-starter for an organisation seeking to mandate medicines, close borders and confine people. Anyone with a basic understanding of history and human nature will recognise this. But these powers are exactly what the amendments to the International Health Regulations and the new treaty intend In abandoning its principles, WHO abandoned millions of girls to nightly rape through child marriage increased teenage pregnancies and child mortality, reduced childhood education , and grew poverty and malnutrition . Despite most of these people being too young to be troubled by Covid and already having immunity , they promoted billions of dollars of mass vaccination whilst traditional priorities such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS deteriorate.The IHR amendments will reduce the sovereignty of any WHO Member State that fails to actively reject them, giving a single person (the Director General) direct influence over health policy and the freedom of its citizens is indisputable. It is what the document says.The U.S. Congress passed a bill last year recognising that the U.S. Government should address countries that do not comply with the IHR. We are not witnessing toothless threats; most countries, and their people, will have little choice.The proposed amendments state this explicitly, whilst the 'Treaty' expands the scope to ' One-Health ', a hijacked public health concept that can mean anything perceived to be affecting human physical, mental or social well-being. Inclement weather, crop failures or the promulgation of ideas that cause people stress - everyday things that humans have always coped with, now become reasons to confine people and impose solutions dictated by others.People who wish to see evidence, who remember history or insist on informed consent will be designated, in WHO parlance , far-Right mass killers. We have already entered this world. Public figures who claim otherwise are presumably not paying attention, or have other motivations.We can meekly accept this new disease-obsessed world, some may even embrace the salaries and careers it bestows. Or we can join those fighting for the simple right of individuals to determine their own future. At the very least, we can acknowledge the reality around us.