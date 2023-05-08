Why it's hard to acknowledge reality.

The remaking of WHO

Rather than consider alternate approaches, WHO is seeking

censorship

of opinions not fitting its narrative, publicly

denigrating and demeaning

those who question its policies. These are not the actions of an organisation representing 'we the people', or confident in its ability to justify its actions. They are the trappings we have always associated with intellectual weakness and fascism.

WHO's impact on population health

The new powers of WHO

Countries are required to "undertake" to follow the WHO's "recommendations", which are no longer simply suggestions or advice. Whilst the WHO does not have a police force, the World Bank and IMF are on board, and control much of your money supply.

In essence, those sponsoring WHO are manufacturing crises of their own desiring, and are set to get wealthier from other's misery, as they did during Covid. This under the guise of 'keeping us safe'. As WHO implausibly insists, "no one is safe until all are safe", so removal of human rights must be broad and prolonged.

Behavioural psychology

is there to ensuring we comply.

Facing the future

Dr. David Bell is a clinical and public health physician with a PhD in population health and background in internal medicine, modelling and epidemiology of infectious disease. Previously, he was Programme Head for Malaria and Acute Febrile Disease at FIND in Geneva, and coordinating malaria diagnostics strategy with the World Health Organisation. He is a member of the Executive Committee of PANDA.