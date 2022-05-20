WHAT ARE THE IHR?

WHAT ARE THE NEW RULES?

The period provided in execution of Article 22 of the Constitution of WHO for rejection of, or reservation to, these Regulations or an amendment thereto, shall be 18 months from the date of the notification by the Director-General of the adoption of these Regulations or of an amendment to these Regulations by the Health Assembly.

The period provided in execution of Article 22 of the Constitution of WHO for rejection of, or reservation to, an amendment to these Regulations shall be six months from the date of the notification by the Director-General of the adoption of an amendment to these Regulations by the Health Assembly. Any rejection or reservation received by the Director-General after the expiry of that period shall have no effect.

Make recommendations to a State Party concerned and/or WHO regarding how the State Party may improve compliance and any recommended technical assistance and financial support.

At least one member of the Emergency Committee should be an expert nominated by the State Party within whose territory the event arises

Members of the Emergency Committee should include at least one expert nominated by the State Party within whose territory the event arises, as well as experts nominated by other affected States Parties.

WHO may take into account reports from sources other than notifications [from National governments] and shall assess these reports according to established epidemiological principles and then communicate information on the event to the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring. Before taking any action based on such reports, WHO shall consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring.

Step 1: Some Big Pharma lab can report exaggerated/doctored/made-up data to the WHO, claiming a health emergency in some Poor African Country.

Some Big Pharma lab can report exaggerated/doctored/made-up data to the WHO, claiming a health emergency in some Poor African Country.

The WHO, no longer having to verify this data with the named country, immediately declares a "potential emergency".

Under the "potential emergency" rules, an Emergency Committee is created.

Since any "impacted nation" automatically gets a seat on the committee the US/EU/China will always be able to insert their own "experts" into any "emergency" by claiming they are "impacted" due to trade routes or financial ties or human rights or...whatever.

The "experts" placed on the panel "confirm" Big Pharma's data (without ever revealing many of them either have worked or still work for Pfizer/Merck/GSK et al.)

If the Poor African Country denies there is any health emergency within their borders, they will be brought before the "compliance committee" which will review their healthcare infrastructure, find it wanting, and offer them "financial support" and "technical assistance" to "better detect possible pandemics in the future". Step 7: If the Poor African Country's president knows what's good for him he will immediately realise he does have a pandemic going on after all. If not - his health may take a speedy decline.