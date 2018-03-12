© AP/Jerome Delay



What is Disease X?



Where might it come from?

Watch list | Diseases threatening a public health emergency* Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF)

Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease

Lassa fever

Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

Nipah and henipaviral diseases

Rift Valley fever (RVF)

Zika

Disease X *Diseases posing significant risk of an international public health emergency for which there is no, or insufficient, countermeasures. Source: World Health Organization (WHO), 2018

© DARREN STAPLES/Reuters



What about animals?

© LUIS ACOSTA/AFP



Hiding in plain sight

© Ho New /Reuters



At a glance | Notable plagues from history Plague of Athens (430 BC): One of the first recorded, the Plague of Athens killed a quarter of the city's population. The disease that caused it is still unknown.

One of the first recorded, the Plague of Athens killed a quarter of the city's population. The disease that caused it is still unknown. Black Death (1347 to 1353): The Black Death, caused by bubonic plague, killed some 50m people in Europe in less than a decade.

The Black Death, caused by bubonic plague, killed some 50m people in Europe in less than a decade. First Cholera Pandemic (1817 to 1824): The death toll from the first cholera pandemic is unknown but from its origins in India, cholera spread worldwide, killing tens of millions. There is currently a serious outbreak in Yemen.

The death toll from the first cholera pandemic is unknown but from its origins in India, cholera spread worldwide, killing tens of millions. There is currently a serious outbreak in Yemen. Spanish Flu (1918 to 1919): Caused by the H1N1 virus, Spanish flu spread worldwide infecting a third of the global population. It killed between 50m and 100m people.

Caused by the H1N1 virus, Spanish flu spread worldwide infecting a third of the global population. It killed between 50m and 100m people. Ebola (2013 to 2016): The virus primarily affected West Africa and killed over 11,000 people. It was started after a bat bit a one-year-old boy in Guinea.

Doing battle with Disease X