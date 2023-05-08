Comment: Indeed she came, we saw, she meddled.
See end comment section for further updates.
If (a) I knew the words to Handel's Hallelujah Chorus and (b) I could sing, there has been no event in recent Canadian experience that would have had me out on some public balcony, going full Pavarotti, more than the upcoming visit of America's most famous and somewhat frequent — she managed it twice — loser of a presidential election.
Hillary Clinton is coming to Ottawa to speak at the Liberal Party of Canada's national convention on Friday. This will be like Palm Sunday for Ottawa's Liberal mandarins — except instead of palm leaves, the road from the airport will be strewn with print-outs of "deleted" emails.
How should the Liberals, star-struck worshippers of American political headliners, take this glory in? A visit from She who has splintered that architectural wonder, the glass ceiling, with a thousand cracks.
With an enthusiasm only moderately less — and this is a very high bar — than that they would afford just two others. Hillary Clinton ranks very high, but there are two higher in the pantheon of Liberal/Democratic idols.
There is Barack Obama. The living iconography of progressivism.
Should Obama attend a Liberal convention in Ottawa, it is possible the Peace Tower (with Liberal engineers to facilitate) would bend in curtsy and genuflection.
Imagine Obama in full and easy smile, casually strolling across from one side of a huge stage, and Justin Trudeau, with a picture-window-full smile of his own, tripping eagerly from the other side (jacketless, with sleeves rolled up, Mr. Trudeau is always casual even when at work), and then both merging in a perfect bro-hug. There would be lattes (cinnamon flavoured, please) lifted in toasts in every Starbucks east of Calgary.
It would be a moment that Liberal chroniclers would declare the climax and end of Canadian history. Should the two of them go to the ByWard Market and share a beavertail, I am not sure — such would be the frenzy of Liberal delight — that CBC, CTV, Global and other media handmaids would survive the moment.
Every Liberal would expire from sheer rhapsody
The other. Were Bill Clinton, under the allure of some ridiculous fee, to attend a Liberal conclave, meet, talk and bond with Justin Trudeau, it is possible that it would halt global warming, end the war in Ukraine, determine the long-sought-after unified field theory, and boost the sales of Bud Light.
The grasshopper (J.T.) would be meeting the (far more articulate) sensei (B.C.), the master of sotto-voce "I feel your pain" politics, the king of "I care" speak as contrasted with "I do" action.
Trudeau knows the words of Mr. Clinton's song; he tries the low, soft voice in delivering it, but he can't do it like Bill. No one can imitate concern, no one, like the man from Arkansas.
But they, the Liberals, have landed Hillary. It is third-tier accommodation, but it's third-tier American woke politics. Hillary couldn't beat Donald Trump, a wild, undisciplined, first-timer in electoral politics, even with the state apparatus, the support of the main news media, a budget that would shame Croesus, and the backing of just about every major political force in the U.S. She was hailed by Obama, who himself had beaten her, as "the most prepared candidate" for president since the founding of the republic.
And she lost to the scamp, the amateur, the much-derided Trump.
The queen of failure in politics as a career does come to Ottawa with some utility for the present government. She could advise, for example, on what to do when a foundation in your family name becomes a topic of controversy. And how to stonewall — both Hillary and her husband have elevated the art of "stonewalling" to heights undreamed of, even in the darkest recesses of Richard Nixon's mind.
She could also be useful in underlining that scorn for the less "attractive" voters — less attractive to progressives, I mean — the "basket of deplorables," or in Trudeau's alternate phrasing, the "racists" and the "intolerables." On this side of politics, scorning some of the electorate, those not sharing the "enlightenment" of their betters, Mr. T. and Ms. C. have much to munch over.
Friday will be a festival day for every Liberal in the land.
