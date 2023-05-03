26 inches of record snow wallops Michiganders in May: 'Feels like the never-ending winter' (UPDATE)
Mon, 01 May 2023 11:36 UTC
Long-time Yooper, Mandy Carlson Moebius, says she can't believe the amount of snow they've gotten in her Marquette County home of Ishpeming. She says the snow started falling around midnight and it was still coming down as of 7:00 p.m. with no end in sight.
"This feels like the never-ending winter," Moebius frustratingly told MLive. "The snow was almost gone only to come back with a vengeance. We are so ready for spring to arrive."
Moebius says it looks like about 15 inches has fallen so far and it's expected to keep falling throughout the night with around two feet accumulating when it's all said and done.
"I was glad it wasn't as cold this winter but I am so sick of snow," Moebius added. "Usually around this time of year, we have some snow on the ground still melting because we get so much in the winter, but I don't remember getting snow like this in May."
The Upper Peninsula isn't the only area of Michigan seeing snow on May 1st. According to MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa, parts of Northern Michigan's Lower Peninsula are seeing up to six inches in the Traverse City and Cadillac Areas. Some areas in Southern Lower Michigan could also get an inch.
Comment: Update May 3
FOX 2 reports:
Michigan Upper Peninsula winter storm smashing snowfall records
The National Weather Service post in state's upper peninsula recorded an "historic snowstorm" this week after more than 26 inches fell on May 1 and 2.
"This historic snowstorm is finally coming to an end after setting impressive daily and monthly snowfall records at the Marquette National Weather Service Office where records date back to 1959," read a tweet from the NWS Marquette post.
Among the records broken include:
Snowfall totals for May 1 - 19.8 inches
Snowfall totals over a two-day period in May - 26.2 inches
Snowiest May on record - 26.2 inches
Greatest May snow depth - 20 inches as of 8 a.m. on May 2
A climatologist that was following along the snowstorm said that weather station in Herman, which is in the west side of the U.P., recorded 27 inches of snow. It's the greatest single-day May snowfall to happen in the eastern half of the continental U.S.
Some of the hardest hit parts of the peninsula include inland portions just west of Marquette and south of the Keweenaw peninsula. Ontonagon County also experienced heavy snowfall.
With the snow came some brutally cold wind gusts reaching 45 mph and power outage conditions.
The massive pile of snow that got dumped on the U.P. has to go somewhere, which means a grand snowmelt may be upon northern Michigan residents this week. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s and 50s, along with rain chances.
The heavy accumulation could mean flooding concerns are next on the weather service's radar. Much of the U.P. will be under a Flood Watch this week.
Reader Comments
I read a study years ago about a potential 9 Earthquake to shake there, which is long over due in it's repetitive cycle.
(They moved the Hospital a couple of years ago).
BUT, what if Mother Nature has other ideas and the COLD air is in abundance in the Northern hemisphere and is not retreating as it normally does.
I have repeatedly posted about cold air developments in the Northern hemisphere, seems I was right.
DON'T expect the expected as conditions in both hemispheres are NOT conducive to making it happen, there's an Ice age in the making and Earth's seasons will start to reflect that.