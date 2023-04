© Lee Fang



The Federal Bureau of Investigation pressures Facebook to take down alleged Russian "disinformation" at the behest of Ukrainian intelligence, according to a senior Ukrainian official who corresponds regularly with the FBI. The same official said that Ukrainian authorities define "disinformation" broadly, flagging many social media accounts and posts that he suggested may simply contradict the Ukrainian government's narrative.said:Vitiuk, in an interview, said that he is a proponent of free speech and understands concerns around social media censorship. But he also admitted thatIn recent weeks, Vitiuk said, Russian forces have used various forms of disinformation to manufacture fake tension betweenthe four-star general who serves as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's military.Indeed, recent reports have focused on the relationship between the two Ukrainian leaders. The German newspaper Bild reported that Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi had argued regarding tactics deployed in the battle over Bakhmut. Vitiuk said that any notion of conflict between Zelenskyy and his military chief, however, is false.Vitiuk, a senior official in Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency, spoke to me this week at the RSA Convention in San Francisco, an annual gathering that brings together a collection of cyber security firms, law enforcement, and technology giants.The FBI has elicited scrutiny of late for the influence it exercises over at Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms. A series of reports and congressional hearings delved into the agency's role in shaping content moderation decisions related to the 2020 election.Evidence of FBI pressure on social media companies comes at a time when those companies are already taking proactive steps to hunt down alleged foreign propaganda and fabricated materials. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in Feb. 2022, social media companies have been on the alert for hack and leak operations, fake personas, and other online tricks that might be used by Moscow to sway public opinion around the conflict.Last week, for instance, according to Michael Shellenberger, a writer who extensively covers social media censorship. After public outcry, Facebook modified the label toIt is unclear how much of social media companies' heavy-handed approach to content moderation is a direct response to government goading.and other national security agencies leaning on tech companies to suggest thatIn October, based on leaked documents from the Department of Homeland Security, I reported on government plans to lean more heavily on social media platforms to take down "disinformation" related to "the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine."Emails revealed through the Twitter Files further show a number of FBI agents in regular correspondence with Twitter executives, pressing for the detection and removal of Russian content. In one exchange revealed by journalist Matt Taibbi, Elvis Chan, a special agent assigned to the San Francisco FBI field office, expressed frustration that Twitter officials had "not observed much recent activity from official propaganda actors on your platform." Chan was part of the FBI team that had weekly meetings with Twitter to warn about Russian disinformation leading up to the 2020 election.The extent to which U.S. military and intelligence shapes domestic social media conversations about the Ukraine-Russia war is still unclear. This week, researcher Jack Poulson revealed a presentation from U.S. Army Cyber Command shortly after the invasion began, in whichUkraine is, to be sure, responding in part to a real national-security threat. Russian disinformation campaigns have persisted for years and have taken many forms, Vitiuk said. Ukraine's Department of Cyber Information Security has taken down many bot networks used by Russian forces to create confusion and fear within the Ukrainian public, he noted. Russian hackers have targeted power generation, utilities, and much of Ukraine's civil society.Vitiuk said he did not know about Facebook's recent throttling of the Hersh article.in which pro-Russian voices on the platform Telegram had manipulated one of the leaked military documentsDuring the RSA convention, Vitiuk spoke on a panel alongsideDuring the panel, Vitiuk thanked the Ukrainian government's many public and private sector allies in the United States, includingCyber security support from American partners has helped thwart Russian cyber attacks on civilian and military infrastructure and have beenVitiuk said. He emphasized that theThe war effort has also taught the FBI new lessons in private-public partnerships, according to Kobzanets.After rousing closing remarks from Vitiuk, several FBI agents in the audience, including Elvis Chan, stood for applause.Chan and Kobzanets declined to speak to me and referred me to the FBI's media office, which did not respond to my email request for comment on Vitiuk's claims. Facebook also did not respond to a request for comment.