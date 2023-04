© Sputnik



Crisis of the world order

Globalization and its enemies

Gross violations of the UN Charter

What the Ukraine conflict is about

How to save the UN

Amid a storm of protest from the US and its allies, and a ban on Russian journalists from travelling to New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chaired Monday's session of the UN Security Council.The meeting was dedicated to "effective multilateralism," as Moscow continues to emphasise its intentions to help change the world order. In his opening remarks , LAVROV outlined the nature of the current conflict, which he said was really between the UN Charter and the "rules-based order" of the collective West.Lavrov also noted that the US had effectively denied visas to his accredited media pool, a move to which Moscow has vowed to respond to in such a way as "to make Americans remember that things should not be done in such a fashion."They are enforced through means ranging from military force to embargoes, financial sanctions, the confiscation of property, "destruction of critical infrastructure" - likely a reference to the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines - and "manipulation of universally agreed norms and procedures.""In a desperate attempt to assert its dominance by punishing the disobedient, the US has moved to destroy globalization, which for many years it extolled as the greatest good of all mankind," said the Russian foreign minister. Now the US and its allies blacklist anyone who dissents from their "golden billion" and tell the rest of the world, "those who are not with us are against us.", as evidenced by EU commissioner Josep Borrell's infamous statement about the European "garden" and the "jungle" outside it.When the UN sought to stop the ensuing war by endorsing the Minsk Agreements, they were "trampled by Kiev and its Western masters, who recently cynically and even proudly admitted that they never intended to fulfill them, but only wanted to buy time to pump Ukraine with weapons against Russia," the Russian foreign minister added.Lavrov said. Russia has "honestly said what we are fighting for" in Ukraine, he added.Washington and its allies have abandoned diplomacy and demanded a battlefield showdown within the halls of the UN, created to prevent the horrors of war. Genuine multilateralism "requires the UN to adapt to objective trends" of emerging multipolarity in international relations, the Russian foreign minister argued.