Why are people so angry about the Bud Light ad?
Is it because they are narrow-minded bigots who hate transgender people?
No, that's not it at all. In fact, most guys don't spend much time thinking about transgenders at all. It's just not in their wheelhouse. (See here: "We don't give a fu**")
The reason people are angry is because they feel betrayed by the company that makes their beer. That's what's really going on. They feel like the company is laughing at them and treating them with contempt. And people don't like being laughed at. It makes them mad. That's why Kid Rock blasted 3 cases of Bud Light with his AR-15 in a video that was widely circulated on the internet. He wasn't pissed at the transgender. He was pissed at Budweiser.
Corporations like Anheuser-Busch spend alot of money trying to figure out 'who buys their beer.' And — the fact is — they already know who their customers are; they're the patriotic, blue-collar guys who work 40 hours a week, like sports, hunt, and go to church on Sunday. This is the demographic that buys Bud Light, which is why the company typically gears its commercials to this group.
So, why would they partner with a transgender TikToker that blue-collar guys not only don't identify with, but who makes them less inclined to buy their beer? Why would they do that?
Part of the answer is that they just don't have any respect for the people who buy their product. This is fairly common among corporate elites. Once you strip away the phony public relations mask — you see that these big-shot executives are no different than elites everywhere who think the rest of us are "deplorables" or "moochers" (as Mitt Romney said) That's the truth. That's how they actually feel. (Must watch : Matt Walsh explains the Bud Light boycott.)
In this case, they decided to use a transgender celebrity who, they knew, would create a furor. They knew that featuring Dylan Mulvaney would offend their customers, hurt sales and tank their stock, but they plunged ahead anyway because they think they're smarter than us and because they want to promote their "woke" agenda. Now they want us to believe that it was 'all a big mistake.'
The new commercial is as emotionally manipulative as anything you've ever seen, and it's all aimed at the millions of guys they just slapped in the face so they could push their woke agenda down their throats. All of this just helps to prove our point, which is that Budweiser KNOWS who drinks their beer and what things they value. They knew what they were doing when they used Mulvaney, but they decided to use him anyway because their overriding objective was more important to them than back-stabbing their most loyal customers.
Critics on the left are saying that the ferocious reaction to the Mulvaney ads proves that conservatives are transphobic bigots. But that's not true at all. If Budweiser was serious about promoting empathy and understanding for trangenders, they would have had Mulvaney deliver a statement saying that "sharing a beer with friends can help to build trust and strengthen tolerance for people who are different than ourselves."That would have been the "socially responsible" thing to do. And, aren't these people always lecturing us about being socially responsible?
But they didn't do that because they didn't want to build trust and understanding. Instead, they filmed Mulvaney larking around in a bathtub like a goofy teenage girl guzzling Bud Light while blowing bubbles at the cameraman. The purpose of this exercise was not to build empathy among their viewers but to ridicule the people who buy their beer by forcing them to watch some fool mugging in a bathtub. That was the clear objective; to offend loyal Bud Light customers to the extent that they will never again buy their stinking beer. Do you blame them?
He's right, isn't he? They are "rubbing our faces in it", because that's the point, to humiliate the deplorables who drink their beer; to show them what the company really thinks about them. It's a complete betrayal.
He's right again. That IS the real objective; to "change our country... to change our policy, (and) to change [the] culture."(DeSantis went on to say) "he did not wish to help enable "woke companies" and their goals of "trying to change our country, trying to change policy, [and] trying to change [the] culture." (Fox News)
It's all part of the same phenom that pervades our media, our politics, our education, and even our public health. It's all aimed at undermining traditional institutions, values, religious beliefs, the rule of law and, of course, patriotism. All of these must be swept away so the new world order can be erected on the rubble of the Constitutional Republic. That's the Master Plan and alot of people have already figured it out. It should surprise no one that the current CEO behind the Mulvaney fiasco is a "former CIA spy handler". Here's a brief summary from the Daily Wire:
The Anheuser-Busch CEO whose bid to quell the backlash over Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney debacle came off as flat as a beer left out in the sun was a CIA spy handler before heading up the brewing behemoth.
Brendan Whitworth formerly worked as an officer in the CIA's counterterrorism center, where he recruited and handled intel informants before becoming a private-sector executive, according to The Official Board....Whitworth became an officer in the CIA counterterrorism center from 2001-2006, where he "specialized in the recruitment and handling of human sources with access to vital intelligence that prevented and disrupted terrorist threats," according to his now-removed Linkedin profile." ("Anheuser-Busch CEO Behind Failed Bud Light 'Apology' Is A Former CIA Spy Handler", The Daily Wire)
You shouldn't be.
Do you really think all of these crazy and unprecedented events of the last few years — like Russiagate, the Trump impeachment, the BLM riots, the January 6 fiasco, the Covid hysteria, the lockdowns, the vaccine mandates, the government-implemented censorship, the dubious presidential elections, the burning of food processing plants, the derailing of trains, the attacks on the power grid, the drag queen shows for schoolchildren, the maniacal focus on gender issues, and glitzy public show-trials — are merely random incidents occurring spontaneously during a period of great social change? Or do you think we are experiencing a stealthily orchestrated operation (a psy-ops) conducted by agents of the state acting on behalf of their elite benefactors?
The Dylan Mulvaney debacle fits perfectly with this overarching destabilization operation that is aimed at generating as much anarchy as possible. It's right out of the CIA playbook. Check out this short blurb from an article at The Saker titled ("Operation Gladio: NATO's Secret War for International Fascism", The Saker)
Repeat: the first phase of political activity ought to be to create the conditions favoring the installation of chaos in all of the regime's structures... This destruction of the state must be carried out under the cover of (communist) activities.... Popular opinion must be polarized in such a way, that we are being presented as the only instrument capable of saving the nation."Anarchic random violence was to be the solution to bring about such a state of instability thus allowing for a completely new system, a global authoritarian order. Yves Guerin-Serac, who was an open fascist, would not be the first to use false-flag tactics that were blamed on communists and used to justify more stringent police and military control from the state...." ("Operation Gladio: NATO's Secret War for International Fascism", The Saker)
In other words, the objective of the operation is to completely disrupt all social relations and interaction, cultivate feelings of uncertainty, polarization and terror, find a group that can be scapegoated for the wide societal collapse, and, then, present yourself as the best choice for restoring order. That is the pathway to authoritarian government, the likes of which our billionaire elites have in store for us all.
Woke originally meant "alert to racial prejudice and discrimination" but the term has evolved into a intolerant secular dogma that has been effectively used to censor free speech, undermine due process (Me Too), cancel anyone who veers from accepted leftist doctrine, and attack the bedrock Christian principles upon which the country was built. Globalist elites use the woke phenom as a wrecking ball designed to destroy our history, our culture, our traditions, our religious beliefs, our monuments, our heroes, and our founders. They want to replace our idealism with feelings of shame, humiliation and guilt. They want to erase our past, our collective values, our heritage, our commitment to personal freedom, and the very idea of America itself. They want to raze everything to the ground and build their new order on the rubble. That's what's really going on.
The Bud Revolt is a critical tipping point in the ongoing war against the American people. It suggests that resistance is gradually growing and that people are getting ready to take back their country.
It's about time.
Sure hope so.