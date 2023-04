"In the center of all rests the sun. For who would place this lamp of a very beautiful temple in another or better place than this, wherefrom it can illuminate everything at the same time? As a matter of fact, not unhappily do some call it the lantern; others, the mind and still others, the pilot of the world. [Hermes] Trismegistus calls it a "visible God"." (Revolutions, I, 10)

Raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own shame; wandering stars, to whom is reserved the blackness of darkness forever. — Jude 1:13

... very few days after the pure Sun of that most wonderful study began to shine, nothing restrains me, it is my pleasure to yield to the inspired frenzy, it is my pleasure to taunt mortal men with the candid acknowledgment that I am stealing the golden vessels of the Egyptians to build a tabernacle to my God from them, far, far away from the boundaries of Egypt...I cast the die, and I write the book.3

Then Hermes saw a wonderful sight. The starry heavens, stretching through infinite space, enveloped him with seven luminous spheres. In one glance, Hermes saw the seven heavens stretching above his head, tier upon tier, like seven transparent and concentric globes, the sidereal center of which he now occupied. The milky way formed the girdle of the last. In each sphere there rolled a planet accompanied by a genius of different form, sign and light.

In the Indian (as in Kabbalistic) cosmology, this infinite spiritual principle is identified with "nothingness," a "no-thingness" which mystically coincides with the "life energy" (prana) of the cosmos. Each of the Hindu gods and goddesses, are understood, to be just another aspect or manifestation of this single unitary principle in Brahman, much as, for the Kabbalists the Sefirot and Partzufim are understood as aspects of Ein-Sof.12

How the Renaissance revival of ancient alchemy birthed the mythos of modern science.The European Renaissance was defined as a cultural rebirth, but what was it actually a rebirth of? This "rebirth" was a disastrous reintroduction of Hermeticism into European scholasticism, establishing the Hermetic tradition as a crucial factor in the development of modern science. Quite simply, the Renaissance was the rebirth of neoplatonic astral magic flooding into European culture.This Hermetic dominance of modern scholastic thought can be quite obviously seen in its great impact on the Copernican revolution. With the entire Renaissance being funded by the Medici Italian banking family, their Laurentian library was the knowledge hub of Europe, housing countless occult manuscripts that ushered in the golden age of alchemy. As Erasmus of Rotterdam saw this alchemical obsession begin to unfold, he forewarned, "I have a fear and it is, that, with the study of ancient literature, ancient Paganism will reappear."Copernicus worked out his heliocentric cosmological model under the mystical influence of Hermes Trismegistus, who is considered the founder of science, religion, mathematics, geometry, alchemy, philosophy, medicine, and magic. The notion that the sun is at the center of the cosmos and not the earth is a belief not found in the Bible but in the Heremetica of Hermes Trismegistus, a compilation of ancient esoteric texts believed to contain the wisdom of the ancient Egyptians. The author of the Arabic Hermetic text, the Pecatrix, wrote that Hermes built a temple to the sun, and in the Corpus Hermeticum V, it states that the sun is supreme among the gods of heaven. The Asclepius lists the sun as far greater than all the planets."The debt Copernicus owed to the Hermetica is demonstrated by the fact that the three revolutionary ideas he was to famously propose — the Earth's motion in space, its rotation on its own axis, and the orbiting of the Earth and other planets around the sun — all appeared in the Hermetica." 1 This Hermetic devotion of Copernicus is evidenced in his own writings, as he states in his seminal work on the heliocentric theory titled On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres:The planets themselves are named after Pagan deities, including the gods Helios and Sol used to describecentrism andar system. Frances Yates writes about a treatise by Hermes Trismegistus which describes instructions on how to create magical talismans based on the corresponding astrological signs and decans of the names of the planets, to draw down influence from the stars. The Asclepius refers to decans being worshipped, acting as intermediaries of the planets. St. Augustine attributed these decans to fallen angels and warned against the demon worship of the Asclepius. Interestingly, the only place where planets are even remotely mentioned in the Bible is found in the epistle of St. Jude, where he makes a poetic reference to the "wandering stars" as judgement of the fallen angels from the book of Enoch.When God created the luminaries on the fourth day, only the sun, moon, and stars were accounted for as distinct categories of celestial bodies. While the concept of a solar system or planetary system is nowhere in the Bible, it is contrastingly very prominent in occult texts. For example, the Kabbalistic tree of life maps out 10 spheres that correspond to dimensions, chakras, planets, and the pantheon of Pagan deities. Similarly, the Zohar explains the earth as being a ball that rolls with some people above and some below, which is also a concept that is not found in the Scriptures.There are hours of lectures by famous occult astrologer and philosopher Manly P. Hall regarding the secret planetary powers of unseen forces in relation to the ancient Pagan gods. The ultimate Luciferian goal of mankind is to achieve total enlightenment and ascend back to his original cosmic home in the stars. The Kabbalistic tree of life is a gnostic version of the Ladder of Divine Ascent, with man traversing the celestial spheres, guided by occult knowledge and sorcery in place of Christ. It's what Hermes' Poimandres describes as the ascension of the soul through the heavenly spheres.Copernicus was certainly not the only Renaissance astronomer to draw from the ancient occultists. Isaac Newton's scientific endeavors were greatly influenced by his study of alchemy, a field in which he was both a scholar and practitioner. His Hermetic obsession is evident in his contributions to the laws of motion, the theory of gravity, the advancements in optics, and the invention of calculus.Additionally, the content of the Emerald Tablet is also focused on the mechanics of the sun, as explained by Hermes Trismegestus. It is no coincidence that Trismegestus's description shares a strong similarity to Newton's theory. As stated in Hermes' Emerald Tablet; "The sun's force is the greatest force of all, as it overcomes everything subtle and penetrates everything solid." 2 The Emerald Tablet is the manuscript that contains the secrets of the philosopher's stone, also known as the elixir of immortality, which is an alchemical potion that is believed to provide its consumer with immortality.The German astronomer Johannes Kepler was known for developing the laws of planetary motion and the idea that the tides are caused by the moon's gravity. Kepler was also dedicated to the Hermetic tradition, which was made known in his 1619 book "Harmonocies Mundi" (The Harmony of the World) where he stated: 4 This shows that Bacon's Opus Majus was, more or less, his explanation of the inseparable integration of spirituality and science. As a Hermeticist himself,A more complete depiction of the Copernican cosmological model was explained in the Hermetic text Poimandres. Notice how Hermes even describes the idea of an infinitely expanding universe, a fundamental principle of the Big Bang Theory:According to Jewish mysticism, all of existence started with an explosion from one point that is continually multiplying. Thus, Wolfson sees a distinct relationship between the contemporary Big Bang theory and the Kabbalistic notion that the universe burst forth from a single point, which in mystical terms is the limitless light of the divine, or infinite, known as the "Ein Sof" meaning, "no end". 7 For those who may think that one could simply reject the Big Bang Theory while still holding to this gnostic Copernican cosmology, it's important to note that planetary motion itself can only be explained as a result of Big Bang Theory, otherwise there is no scientific reason for motion to occur. The force of the Big Bang is what put the earth in orbit around the sun, pulled the moon into earth's gravitational field and set the sun in motion through the galaxy. If one rejects the Big Bang Theory, there is no scientific reason for the heliocentric model to be true. As a Christian, one would need to provide a non-scientific explanation for why God placed the planets in motion with the sun at the center, which contradicts Biblical cosmology and has not been empirically verified. 8 "One can say, either that the intense emphasis on the sun in this new worldview was the emotional driving force that induced Copernicus to undertake his mathematical calculations on the hypothesis that the sun is indeed at the center of the planetary system, or that he wished to make his discovery acceptable by presenting it within the framework of this new attitude," Frances Yates explains. "Perhaps both explanations would be true, or some of each." 9 Einstein arrived on the scene as a messiah of Copernican cosmology. Despite the Michelson-Morley experiment's failure to prove the earth's motion, his theory of special relativity was an ad-hoc rescue as he continually operated with the unchanging presupposition of heliocentrism. 