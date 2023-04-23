According to the Ukrainian media, relatives of servicemen of the 129th separate territorial defense brigade formed in Krivoy Rog are participating in the action. They are concerned about the situation in which their relatives and friends found themselves, thrown to the front line.
According to the wives and mothers of servicemen, their relatives were sent to the front line in their own vehicles. There are no armored vehicles in the unit, from weapons issued only one machine gun. The militants of the territorial defense complain to their relatives about the lack of food and water: they are simply not brought to their positions.
They were thrown to the front line without anything - one of the protesters said to the press.
Protesters say that even wounded soldiers are not taken out of their positions. Because of this, there can be high casualties in the brigade. Relatives of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine blocked the roadway on one of the Krivoy Rog streets. Participants of the action chant "Shame!".
One of the culprits of what is happening, the protesters call the head of the military administration of Krivoy Rog Alexander Vilkul. They even dedicated a separate banner to him with the inscription: "I sell everything and everyone for money. Contact - Vilkul and their company.
Meanwhile, a representative of the Russian Zaporozhye region said that recently an increasing number of Ukrainian army soldiers surrender voluntarily and even express a desire to go over to the side of the Russian Federation.
Comment:
Resistance in Kryvyi Rih.
Wounded soldiers are not recovered. The people demand the return of the dead. The soldiers were sent to the front in their own vehicles, have only machine guns, but no food. #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar️
The personnel of the 129th brigade of the 238th AFU battalion from Kryvyi Rih complain to the AFU command about the loss of combat effectiveness: As a result of a massive fire attack by the Russian Armed Forces, the 238th Battalion was almost completely destroyed and all those who remained were wounded. They evacuated with their own forces. Without medical care or rehabilitation, the remnants of the battalion are being forced back into service by higher commanders. Those who don't want to join the ranks will be treated as traitors. All will be investigated by the command, and those found fit or even partially fit will be prosecuted. We will only see these guys in funeral photos, knowing the attitude of Zelensky and his minions towards ordinary soldiers.
It's perhaps no surprise that, considering the incredibly high casualty count, Ukraine has recently banned filming in their own cemeteries.