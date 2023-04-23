In the city of Krivoy Rog, Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, local residents took to the streets to protest in defense of the rights of servicemen. This was reported by the Ukrainian press.According to the Ukrainian media, relatives of servicemen of the 129th separate territorial defense brigade formed in Krivoy Rog are participating in the action. They are concerned about the situation in which their relatives and friends found themselves, thrown to the front line.According to the wives and mothers of servicemen, their relatives: they are simply not brought to their positions.They were thrown to the front line without anything - one of the protesters said to the press.Protesters say that. Because of this, there can be high casualties in the brigade. Relatives of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine blocked the roadway on one of the Krivoy Rog streets.One of the culprits of what is happening,Meanwhile, a representative of the Russian Zaporozhye region said that recentlyand even express a desire to go over to the side of the Russian Federation.