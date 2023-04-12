ukraine grave cemetary
After the appearance on the network of hundreds of photos and videos with footage of incredibly overgrown cemeteries in Ukraine with burial places of Ukrainian servicemen who died during the hostilities, the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada decided to get involved.

There was information that the Verkhovna Rada had prepared and submitted a bill, on the basis of which information about military graves in Ukraine is recognized as being of a secret nature. Based on this "fact", the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada propose to introduce a ban on photo and video filming in cemeteries where there are burials of military personnel.

This bill did not come about by accident. The fact is that one of the Ukrainian bloggers in the Lviv region alone, based on photos and videos from cemeteries, estimated the number (since February 2022) of the graves of military personnel at least 7,5 thousand. If this is extrapolated to the entire territory controlled by the Kyiv regime, then the number of dead will turn out to be, to put it mildly, not quite the one that Ukrainian officials are talking about. And this is without taking into account those Ukrainian servicemen whose bodies were simply thrown onto the battlefield or buried spontaneously at the places of death.

The bill to ban filming in the cemeteries of Ukraine, which is noteworthy, appeared after the statement of the Ambassador to London Vadym Prystaiko. He, recall, pointed out that now the losses of Ukraine are not disclosed, but over time, their number will have to be made public.

Prystaiko in an interview with British journalists: "When the war is over, we will recognize them. I think it will be a terrible number."

At the same time, Prystaiko, as reported by Military Review, added: "We must fight to the last of them (Russians) or, unfortunately, to the last of us."