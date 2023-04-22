Puppet Masters
Chile stuns markets, EV makers: Nationalizes lithium industry overnight
Fri, 21 Apr 2023 18:45 UTC
Chile's President Gabriel Boric stunned the world on Thursday when he said he would nationalize the country's lithium industry, the world's second largest producer of the metal essential in electric vehicle batteries, to boost its economy and protect its environment.
The shock move in the country with the world's largest lithium reserves would in time transfer control of Chile's vast lithium operations from industry giants SQM and Albemarle to a separate state-owned company.
"This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy. We can't afford to waste it," Boric said in an address televised nationwide.
Future lithium contracts would only be issued as public-private partnerships with state control, he said, hoping to extract far more profits from lithium demand by EV giants such as Tesla and well, everyone else these days.
The government would not terminate current contracts, but hoped companies would be open to state participation before they expire, he said, without naming Albemarle and SQM, the world's No.1 and No.2 lithium producers respectively. In other words, they can volunteer to hand over control of their assets. SQM's contract is set to expire in 2030 and Albemarle's in 2043.
Albemarle said the announcement would have "no material impact on our business" and it would continue talks on investing in further growth and using new technologies in Chile. SQM was not immediately available for comment.
South Korean battery maker SK On, which has a long-term supply contract with SQM, said it would monitor the development and respond with a long term view.
The announcement by Chile did not trigger a reversal in lithium prices which as we noted previously, have plunged more than 70% from a November peak due to weakening EV demand in China, the world's biggest auto market. The most-traded lithium carbonate futures on the Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange in China fell 3.4%.
The move is likely to spur a shift in future investment in lithium to other countries including Australia, the world's biggest producer, analysts said.
"Policy stability is very important for any mining project ... Mining-friendly jurisdictions like Australia would be places where incremental funds get invested," said Harsh Bardia, an analyst at National Australia Bank's private wealth arm JBWere.
Codelco and state miner Enami will be given exploration and extraction contracts in areas where there are now private projects before the national lithium company is formed.
A division will be dedicated to advancing technology to minimize environmental impacts, including favoring direct lithium extraction over evaporation ponds. Privately held Summit Nanotech Corp, which is developing direct lithium extraction technology, welcomed the announcement.
"Today we present a national lithium strategy that's technically solid and ambitious," the president said, adding it would build "a Chile that distributes wealth we all generate in a more just way".
Comment: A bold move on Chile's part. Could it be that Russia's courage in confronting the rapacious West regarding their own natural resources be rubbing off on other nations?
