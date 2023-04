A 'roadmap' for 'better' coronavirus vaccines

The U.S. government will spend $5 billion on a program to accelerate the development of new coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics, White House officials announced this week. Project NextGen, a successor to Operation Warp Speed, has bipartisan support and will receive funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates and Rockefeller Foundations.The U.S. government will spend $5 billion on a program to accelerate the development of new coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics, White House officials announced this week in an interview with The Washington Post According to Reuters , the project will be managed out of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which will coordinate across various government agencies and private-sector actors, covering "all phases of development from lab research and clinical trials to delivery.""Scientists, public heath [sic] experts and politicians have called for the initiative, warning that existing therapies have steadily lost their effectiveness and that new ones are needed," the Post reported.Project NextGen was originally to be named "Project COVID Shield," after some Republican lawmakers called for the launch of an "Operation Warp Speed 2.0" to build on the Trump administration's legacy.The new initiative also will be "more modest," and have a "more open-ended mission," unlike Operation Warp Speed, which focused exclusively on COVID-19.According to USA Today, the initial $5 billion in funding "will be financed through money saved from contracts costing less than originally estimated."The name "Project NextGen," made more sense, Jha said, as it is "a different time" with "a different set of goals." The new name "much more accurately captures what it is that we are trying to do," he said. Michael Osterholm, Ph.D., M.P.H. , director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota, is helping lead the effort.In February, CIDRAP developed a " roadmap " for the development of "better" coronavirus vaccines. This "roadmap" serves as the basis for Project NextGen.Osterholm was a member of the COVID-19 advisory board convened by then-president-elect Joe Biden's transition team. The board was dissolved when Biden took office in January 2021.Jha told the Post, "It's been very clear to us that the market on this is moving very slowly. There's a lot that government can do, the administration can do, to speed up those tools ... for the American people."Previously, during a July 2022 White House coronavirus vaccine summit, Jha said:Osterholm noted that SARS-CoV-2 is the third new coronavirus to appear in the past two decades — Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) were the other two. According to Osterholm,Reuters quoted an unnamed HHS spokesperson, who stated:"Project NextGen will accelerate and streamline the rapid development of the next generation of vaccines and treatments through public-private collaborations. The infusion of a $5 billion investment, at minimum, will help catalyze scientific advancement in areas that have large public health benefits for the American people, with the goal of developing safe and effective tools for the American people."Speaking to USA Today, Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, expressed skepticism about Project NextGen's goals, noting that similar efforts to develop flu and HIV vaccines have been in progress for more than 40 years, without result.Offit said that the effectiveness of nasal vaccines remains unclear, as they remain in the clinical trial stage at this time. Dr. John Moore, an immunologist at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, expressed a similar view, saying "it's seriously naïve to believe that it will be easy to make [a nasal vaccine]."He added that the emphasis on improving existing COVID-19 vaccines, which he described as "amazing," would likely undermine public trust in those vaccines.Moore told USA Today that "an initiative like this is much needed and should have been put in place much sooner," adding that "Anyone familiar with vaccine development knows that translation into a practical product is a much harder and more expensive process" than the creation of a basic vaccine."A lot of designs that look good in the early stages fizzle out because they cannot be manufactured efficiently under the conditions required for human trials," Moore said.According to Jha though, the new project and its investment in a new generation of coronavirus vaccines "will have very large benefits for other respiratory pathogens we deal with all the time, like flu and RSV."Osterholm stated at the time, "If we wait for the next event to happen before we act, it will be too late."Bruce Gellin, M.D., M.P.H., chief of Global Public Health Strategy at The Rockefeller Foundation, said that there is an "urgency" to take the next steps, calling for an "equivalent" to Operation Warp Speed.CIDRAP received the $1 million grant in April 2022, and by October 2022, had developed a draft version of its "roadmap." According to Osterholm, it draws on a similar "roadmap strategy" employed by CIDRAP for previous projects, including the improvement of seasonal flu vaccines and the development of a universal flu vaccine.For the new "roadmap," these efforts culminated in a 92-page report , and accompanying summary , published in Vaccine journal. The project is divided into five core areas: virology, immunology, vaccinology, animal and human models for vaccine research, and policy and funding.In an accompanying commentary published in the same issue of Vaccine , Dr. Margaret Hamburg, a former FDA commissioner who is co-president of the InterAcademy Partnership, and Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, said that COVID-19 vaccines have been effective in preventing serious disease.They said the next-generation vaccines may offer additional benefits such as "new methods of delivery — transdermal patches, oral or intranasal vaccines — which are easy to distribute and apply, stimulate mucosal immunity, and potentially block transmission," adding that this is superior to the current strategy of "chasing" new variants and developing boosters.Hamburg and Poland said that a universal coronavirus would be easy to stockpile, but the road to the development of such a vaccine could take a "tiered approach," starting with the creation of a "variant-proof" COVID-19 vaccine, followed by developing vaccines that offer broader protection against various coronavirus families.Members of CIDRAP said in February that funding would be a challenge for the initiatives set forth in their "roadmap," due to "shrinking support for large-scale vaccine investments, now that the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic has mainly passed."The federal funding earmarked for Project NextGen would, however, appear to address this issue.On April 20, CIDRAP will hold a one-hour " scientific webinar ," open to the public, presenting their "roadmap."Political wrangling delayed the funding of Project NextGen, according to the Post, which reported that Republicans insisted that funds were left over from prior COVID-19 aid packages.Ultimately, HHS "shifted funds intended for coronavirus testing and other priorities" into the new initiative.In August 2022, former Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and James Inhofe (R-Okla.) wrote to President Biden , stating "Operation Warp Speed was the most successful public health program since small pox. It saved millions of lives, and it should be resurrected as soon as possible."Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for Preparedness and Response at HHS, told the Post that the Biden administration learned lessons from Operation Warp Speed, including how to speed up vaccine development, and that these lessons would be applied to Project NextGen."We've learned a lot in these three years," O'Connell said. She added that some of the lab work related to Project NextGen has begun, and that the government has launched efforts to identify potential partners in the private sector."We've begun surveying the landscape out there — assessing what vaccine candidates are available, [and] moving through what exciting technologies are there," she said.Jha, however, refused to set a timetable for when new products developed under the aegis of Project NextGen would be available to the public, the Post reported."The timelines are really going to be predicated on how quickly the scientific advancements continue, and how quickly we can study and measure the efficacy and safety of these products," Jha said.Project NextGen is also still without a leader, with the White House "still considering candidates," according to the Post, which noted that the process is slowed down by "Democrats' desire to avoid questions of conflicts of interest that dogged Operation Warp Speed, after Trump officials selected Moncef Slaoui, a pharmaceutical industry executive with significant stock holdings, to lead that program." Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. , based in Athens, Greece, is a senior reporter for The Defender and part of the rotation of hosts for CHD.TV's "Good Morning CHD."