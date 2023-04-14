the battle for your brain
I do not understand why this presentation at the 2023 Davos Meeting did not receive widespread media coverage. The technology it promotes has the potential to reduce humans to literal mental slaves - and I'm 0% exaggerating here.

Using "wearable technology", the WEF would like to see employers and governments monitor brainwave activity to "raise productivity" and to "fight crime". And there's already talk of using brain implants that could further decode "complex thoughts".

The examples shown during that presentation are nothing less than chilling and, the fact that the WEF says that this is something we "need to embrace as a society" is nothing less than insane.


Every time the WEF presents one of its insane plans, it addresses "concerns" by stating that it should be regulated ... knowing very well that doesn't mean anything.

The only option is to ban this now.