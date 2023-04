Aggressively Sexualizing Children

Aggressively Abusing Children

Occult Elite Symbolism

In Conclusion

Gorsad Kyiv is a collective of photographers that collaborates with the world's largest brands. Apparently, everybody's ignoring the fact that their work revolves around the graphic abuse and sexualization of children. Even worse, some of these "models" appear to be actual victims of child trafficking. Here's a look at Gorsad Kyiv.Gorsad Kyiv is a photography collective consisting of three artists: Viktor Vasiliev, Maria Romaniuk, and Ulik Romaniuk. Based in Kyiv, Ukraine, the group has collaborated with many galleries, magazines, musicians, and brands such as I-D Vice, Dazed & Confused, Skim milk, Hood by Air, Ariel Pink, and others.Why does the industry love Gorsad so much and why aren't they being investigated by the police? Well, when one realizes that their works are also replete with the occult elite's satanic symbolism, one realizes one important fact:Here are the collective's favorite themes.This is one of these articles where I don't feel comfortable posting pictures because they're so vile. However, this insanity needs to be exposed for what it is or it will keep going due to general indifference. I did not dig these pictures from some obscure website - the following pictures are proudly exposed in trendy exhibitions, major fashion magazines, and all over social media accounts.When fashion magazines describe Gorsad's works, they like to use the words "youth, innocence, and sexuality". That's another way of saying "pedophilia". Because that's exactly what this is about.A mere look at the following pictures is enough to realize that this is not about the natural "coming of age" of children, it is about their abuse, exploitation, and sexualization by sick adults.Here are some pictures from Gorsad's website and Instagram account.Gorsad loves depicting the abuse, torment, humiliation, and torture of children. I'm honestly not sure how these pictures are allowed to exist without an in-depth police investigation.Compared to those above, the following pictures are relatively tame.Another recurring Gorsad theme is outright satanism, combined with the ridiculing of Christianity. One truly needs to worship outright evil to focus one's "art" around the suffering of children. Appropriately enough, the entire entertainment industry is drenched in satanic symbolism.I easily could have posted three times more pictures in this article and I could have included some of Gorsad's disturbing videos featuring children. But this is more than enough. While I'm sorry about exposing readers to these distressing pictures (they certainly distressed me), this imagery needs to be exposed and properly analyzed so we all clearly witness the sick and sadistic culture that prevails in the entertainment world.In short, Gorsad graphically puts on display all of the obsessions of the occult elite, in the sickest way possible. If you think any of this is still a "conspiracy theory", you might as well be blind because these pictures could not be clearer.