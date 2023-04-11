Warning: This article contains disturbing pictures.
Gorsad Kyiv is a photography collective consisting of three artists: Viktor Vasiliev, Maria Romaniuk, and Ulik Romaniuk. Based in Kyiv, Ukraine, the group has collaborated with many galleries, magazines, musicians, and brands such as I-D Vice, Dazed & Confused, Skim milk, Hood by Air, Ariel Pink, and others.
In 2022, Gorsad Kyiv was named in PhotoVogue's list of "100 Next Great Fashion Image Makers".
One only needs to take a look at a few pics taken by Gorsad to realize one thing: There is something terribly wrong with them. Everything about their work refers directly to pedophilia, child abuse, and sex trafficking. Many children in these pictures appear deeply unwell as if they are actual victims of human trafficking that are constantly drugged and abused.
Instead of being alarmed by these pictures, "industry experts" actually celebrate Gorsad and reward them with lucrative contracts. And, since the Ukraine war, the collective is touted as "freedom fighters" by the media as it urges people to support them with donations. Are you crazy?
Why does the industry love Gorsad so much and why aren't they being investigated by the police? Well, when one realizes that their works are also replete with the occult elite's satanic symbolism, one realizes one important fact: They're part of the same sick culture.
Here are the collective's favorite themes.
Aggressively Sexualizing Children
This is one of these articles where I don't feel comfortable posting pictures because they're so vile. However, this insanity needs to be exposed for what it is or it will keep going due to general indifference. I did not dig these pictures from some obscure website - the following pictures are proudly exposed in trendy exhibitions, major fashion magazines, and all over social media accounts.
When fashion magazines describe Gorsad's works, they like to use the words "youth, innocence, and sexuality". That's another way of saying "pedophilia". Because that's exactly what this is about.
Here are some pictures from Gorsad's website and Instagram account.
Aggressively Abusing Children
Gorsad loves depicting the abuse, torment, humiliation, and torture of children. I'm honestly not sure how these pictures are allowed to exist without an in-depth police investigation.
Occult Elite Symbolism
Compared to those above, the following pictures are relatively tame. However, they contain the exact symbolism that has been described on this site for years. Through these symbols, the photographers are telling you that they are part of the elite's sick, satanic culture that revels in abuse and desecration of youth and innocence. This is why they are being celebrated by mass media instead of being condemned.
In Conclusion
I easily could have posted three times more pictures in this article and I could have included some of Gorsad's disturbing videos featuring children. But this is more than enough. While I'm sorry about exposing readers to these distressing pictures (they certainly distressed me), this imagery needs to be exposed and properly analyzed so we all clearly witness the sick and sadistic culture that prevails in the entertainment world.
Gorsad is not an exception, it is not "underground" and it is not even "counter-culture". It is mainstream. They were praised by CondeNast, the mega-conglomerate that controls an astounding number of magazines around the world. In fact, those who are NOT part of this sick culture are the ones who are shunned by the industry.
As seen above, numerous pictures Gorsad pictures involve children who appear unwell, as if they recently underwent abuse or trauma. Several pictures directly refer to pedophilia, child abuse, and sex trafficking. There are clear references to trauma, torture, violence, and death combined with celebrations of satanism and black magic.
In short, Gorsad graphically puts on display all of the obsessions of the occult elite, in the sickest way possible. If you think any of this is still a "conspiracy theory", you might as well be blind because these pictures could not be clearer.
