Just another coincidence? Photos from scrapped Balenciaga campaign feature book by artist whose works include castrated toddlers
Daily Mail
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 02:28 UTC
Two photos from the brand's now canceled Spring '23 ad campaign feature French actress Isabelle Huppert posing in a Manhattan office with a stack of books behind her.
Among the books is one that celebrates the Belgian painter Michael Borremans. Borremans' work is varied but frequently features children. His 2017/2018 series, Fire from the Sun, shows a group of toddlers, some of them with blood staining their skin, in sinister composition.
In some of the images, the toddlers appear castrated.
Balenciaga has not commented on the Borremans book or how it made it into its Spring '23 campaign.
There are other distinct similarities between Borremans' work and some of Balenciaga's past designs - namely Kim Kardashian's look at the 2021 Met Gala, where she appeared with black fabric covering her face.
BDSM teddy bears controversy.
Those images showed young child models holding the bears - which are in fact fluffy handbags - posing around glassware.
In a statement on Monday, the brand apologized for the bears campaign again, and took full responsibility of it.
'We would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns. We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative.
'The two separate ad campaigns in questions reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.
'The first campaign, the gift collection campaign, featured children with plush bear bags dressed in what some have labelled BDMS-inspired outfits. Our plush bear bags and the gift collection should not have been featured with children.
'This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone,' it said.
But the fashion house claims another controversial prop that made its way onto the set - a printout of a SCOTUS ruling on child porn - was the fault of design production company North Six.
'The second, separate campaign for Spring 2023, which was meant to replicate a business office environment, included a photo with a page in the background from a supreme court ruling which confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography.
'All the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents.
They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama.
'The inclusion of these unapproved documents was the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint.
'We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background and we could have done things differently.'
Balenciaga's attorneys filed a notice of summons against North Six and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins last week, alleging they are responsible.
Des Jardins' agent said he is being made out to be a scapegoat, and that multiple Balenciaga staffers were on-set at the time of the shoot.
Others in the fashion industry agree.
1 Granary, which was founded by Central Saint Martins students to represent talent in the fashion industry, condemned Balenciaga's response.
'Accountability only when successful - that seems to be the mantra of Balenciaga this week.
They would like us to believe that Demna is the all-seeing god-like genius who personally makes every creative decision in the house... yet, when a campaign gets rightly cancelled, those outside collaborators are suddenly to blame.
'Real leaders take responsibility. For their team's mistakes and their own,' they said.
In the filing, Balenciaga's lawyers blame the studio - which it has used multiple times in the past - for the controversy, making no mention of the bears controversy from earlier in the week.
'As a result of Defendants' misconduct, members of the public, including the news media, have falsely and horrifically associated Balenciaga with the repulsive and deeply disturbing subject of the court decision,' court documents reveal.
'Defendants are liable to Balenciaga for all harm resulting from this false association.'
The brand is now being boycotted by a handful of celebrity clients.
Kim Kardashian, its prolific ambassador who is friends with creative director Demna Gvasalia, said she was 'disgusted' with the imagery and was 're-evaluating' her relationship with the brand.
Demna has not issued a personal comments since the controversy erupted.
