The speculation comes amid the scandal surrounding Balenciaga's recent controversial ad. The luxury fashion house landed in hot water for its gift collection campaign that featured children posing with plush bear purses wearing outfits based on themes of b*ndage.
The company also faced backlash over its Spring 2023 campaign ad that consisted of a photo featuring printouts of a 2008 Supreme Court ruling on child p*rnography.
Amid the ongoing controversy, British influencer Oli London has claimed that the brand deliberately designed the campaign and is "deeply involved in child abuse and exploitation." London has been quite vocal in condemning Balenciaga's campaign.
London has also asked their followers to research about Balenciaga's association with Rachel Chandler. They further opened up about a theory on the latter's alleged connection to Epstein while speaking to GBN Live:
"In 2016, one of the people who recruited all of the models for Balenciaga's runway show was a woman called Rachel Chandler who has been on Jeffrey Epstein's island. She has even posted the picture on Instagram of CCTV footage back in 2013, bragging about being on an island."
If you want to see how deep the Balenciaga Child Exploitation goes...search for the Rachel Chandler connection. Balenciaga did not make a mistake. Balenciaga is deeply involved in child abuse and exploitation. Deeply involved! #BalenciagaGate #balenciaga
"If you look at her modeling agency every single one of the models looks like a trafficking victim. You can see they've got very dark circles under the eye and people need to research that."While Chandler is the co-founder of the Midland modeling agency, which lists Balenciaga as one of its clients, there is no official account of the former's connection to Epstein.
Chandler previously went viral over an old photo with former US president Bill Clinton. Several conspiracy theorists claimed the photo was allegedly taken on Epstein's private plane while on their way to the latter's infamous island.
However, no official confirmation about the photograph's actual location has been made available to the public.
Rachel Chandler's modeling agency represents renowned clients
Rachel Chandler is a professional photographer and modeling agent from Los Angeles. She reportedly moved to New York to study History of Art at Gallatin School and eventually started interning for arts organizations and photographers, including Patrick Demarchelier.
According to her official bio, Chandler provides an "intimate portrayal of the social and creative scene in which she works, lives and operates in" through her work. She reportedly began serving as a photographer for Purple Diary after meeting editor Olivier Zahm through mutual friends.
She has also been a contributing photographer for Industrie online and Vogue. Chandler also founded the New York-based Midland Agency with Walter Pearce in September 2016.
The modeling agency focuses on casting and management and represents a large group of models. Some of their clients include brands like Gucci, Marni, Fenty, Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Zara, Gap, Comme Des Garcons, Telfar, and Jason Wu.
Twitter shares theories about Rachel Chandler's alleged Epstein connection
In an old interview with Vice's i-D Magazine, Chandler claimed that she helped curate the lineup for Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvsalia's fall/winter 2016 Balenciaga show.
"The casting director was a friend of a friend and he needed help," she said at the time. "I suggested a few people for them and they ended up taking all of my suggestions! So I thought, 'Ok, I must be good at this.'"Chandler was later identified in a photo where she was seen posing with Bill Clinton inside an airplane.
According to fact-checking site Snopes, the picture first surfaced online in 2006. It was originally shared with a caption that suggested Clinton was posing with a 19-year-old college student inside billionaire venture capitalist Ron Burkle's private plane.
Several years later, conspiracy theorists claimed that Clinton and Chandler's photo was from Epstein's "Lolita Express" private plane. As the theory has resurfaced online amid Balenciaga's ad campaign controversy, several social media users have taken to Twitter to share their theories about Chandler.
While theories continue to pour in online, it is to be noted that Rachel Chandler has never been involved in any legal proceedings related to Epstein, who was convicted of child trafficking. Reports suggest that Chandler has also never been charged with any crime herself.
Although Clinton reportedly flew in Epstein's private plane in the past, his spokesperson has previously denied that his photo with Rachel Chandler was taken inside Lolita Express. The latter has also never publicly confirmed or denied rumors about the photograph.
