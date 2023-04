© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File



A recent memo sent to every Republican member of Congress is urging lawmakers to dismiss the United Nations' "alarmist report" on climate change.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently called on wealthy nations to move up its net-zero emissions goal from 2050 to 2040."In the wake of the latest alarmist report from the United Nations about emissions and climate change, I wanted to draw your attention to three new developments and realities that you should be aware of as debate about climate continues," the memo stated.It then pointed out that a recent report from the Energy Information Administration that said the Biden administration will already fall well short of its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.Finally, the memo showed various doomsday predictions related to climate change going back to 1967 that never came true."These three points fairly question the wisdom of any rush to judgment on climate and/or the dismantling of our energy grid," the memo to lawmaker claimed.House Republicans, armed with a new, narrow majority, are already chipping away at Biden's clean energy agenda. President Biden's $1.2 trillion Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year, was hailed by supporters as the largest climate investment in history.Guterres has the same view, and issued a dire warning in March about his body's findings regarding climate change. "Our world needs climate action on all fronts — everything, everywhere, all at once," he said.But last month, House lawmakers passed a comprehensive energy bill that they say will lower costs for families and reverse burdensome regulations on the fossil fuel industry.