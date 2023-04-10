The world has witnessed over the last year a shocking military collision between Russia and Ukraine. Yet behind the military conflict is a spiritual conflict between the historic Orthodox Church which has existed in Ukraine for over a thousand years, and a new nationalist sect created by the patriarch of Istanbul in 2018.
The true shepherds of the Orthodox Church have always stood faithfully to defend the faithful, whether they were persecuted by pagan Rome, oppressed by the Ottoman Turks, or martyred by the totalitarian regimes of the twentieth century.
The Zelensky state has sponsored soldiers to seize churches and monasteries, assault priests and monks of the canonical Orthodox Church. The regime has allowed a new nationalist sect created by the patriarch of Istanbul back in 2018 to forcibly install members of the new nationalist sect in these holy places. The pressure, the fear of this ungodly regime, has transformed and shattered traditional orthodoxy in the country. In order to survive, many in the high clergy of the Ukraine church have bent to adopt doctrines, essentially abandoning their faith.
Many of the faithful in Ukraine believe they have been taken hostage by what Archpriest Geoffrey Korz, a priest in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada recently called a schismatic sect that has infiltrated the faith. This situation is a manufactured one. This is abundantly clear. Those in the know, the loyal clergy and astute believers understand the assault on the church to be part of a nationwide social engineering experiment being conducted by the United States and its European allies.
Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department and it EU counterparts have launched PR campaigns refuting this. They claim that Zelensky's secret police and Nazi thugs are only carrying out counterintelligence security measures. They claim Russian special services are at work in the church of Ukraine, and the "efforts" are a matter of state security. The real goal is the eradication of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was under the patronage of the Moscow Patriarchate. In the same way that Russian as an official language of Ukraine was banned immediately after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, the NATO/NAZI regime so many in the world are proud to support, it aims to shun God, and to make the human figureheads holy.
Most Christians I talk to in the United States understand what all this world chaos represents. Some in the clergy I speak with take the position that the biblical narrative is playing out, and that prayer and comforting their flocks is what's important. Others, high up in the American religious hierarchy act to survive in a faith and a world where popularity is all that keeps institutions alive. Big money, the revisionist trend, and the power of the non-believers have steamrolled the word of God into an inky blur on the parchment of our belief. Abortion, transgenderism, pedophilia, every manner of sin practiced in Sodom and Gomorrah permeates western societies. And the Russophobes laugh at Vladimir Putin and others who suggest this proxy war flaming in Ukraine, is in fact a holy war for the survival of traditional beliefs and societal freedom.
"Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and shun evil" (Proverbs 3:7-8).In the information backchannels where good journalists must prospect for truth now, the Zelensky fascists have exacted horrific war crimes on camera. Russian soldiers held captive, helpless, having their throats cut to writhe in agony, before being shot by some godless Georgian mercenary. Others, tortured on camera as Azov fiends use the victim's smartphones to let wives and other relatives back in Russia watch. Every manner of lie, misdeed, and evil is being paid for with billions in American taxpayer money, while big time PR companies help create fake Russian atrocities for the US press.
I tell you, the world has never seen anything like this. A comic Hitler propped up by every lawmaker in America, in the EU, and by the same elites who bleed the people dry with $1300 dollar phones, gas guzzling pickup trucks that cost more than a house, and who promote children changing their sex like changing their socks. It's a kind of morality carnage not even Emperor Caligula would condone.
"Be of sober spirit, be on the alert, your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour." (1 Peter 5:8)Even though the United Nations condemned civil authorities of Ukraine for harassing and persecuting the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church a year ago, the Voice of America and other western propaganda media proclaim this persecution is a figment of the imagination of the Kremlin. But there's no denying the efforts of the Ukraine regime's persecution. Just recently, when Zelensky's government demanded that the clerics left the Kiev Pechersk Lavra by the end of the day, it was just the latest in a decade-long campaign to destroy the church.
The creation of the autocephalous Church of Ukraine under the US backed Poroshenko regime signaled the beginning of the persecution, and now the Verkhovna Rada is discussing the possibility of passing a law banning the canonical church. Seizures of Ukrainian Orthodox churches continue, and the dark forces attacking the church pretend to be sheep. Nazi extremists set fire to churches, and the police do nothing. And in Washington the leadership and the elites have gone all-in to either cripple Russia, ruin Ukraine, or initiative Armageddon. Nothing is sacred. My country, once a nation under God, now shuns the free worship of a higher order than the empire America was mutated into.
Earlier this year, when Zelensky moved to strip 13 Ukrainian Orthodox priests of their citizenship, Russia's Maria Zacharova, who's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, called the move "Satanism as it is." As a person of faith, myself, I find it difficult to imagine any clergyman I ever knew who would in good faith argue her point. I believe that those who profess to support what Ukraine stands for today, will be found to be shunning their deepest spiritual convictions.
"He who overcomes, and he who keeps My deeds until the end, to him I will give authority over the nations." Revelation 2:26And Russia fights...
Phil Butler, is a policy investigator and analyst, a political scientist and expert on Eastern Europe, he's an author of the recent bestseller "Putin's Praetorians" and other books. He writes exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".