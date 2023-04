© Stephanie Keith/Getty Images



"The federal prosecutors in this case are refusing to disclose information regarding these non-FBI informants. The existence and likely conduct of these confidential human sources is almost certainly exculpatory for Pezzola."

An attorney representing one of the "insurrection" defendants has claimed thatLaw enforcement agencies had at least 40 undercover informants embedded among the protesters alleging election fraud at the January 2021 US Capitol breach, a lawyer for one of the riot defendants has claimed.Government officials have admitted thatdefense lawyer Roger Roots said on Wednesday in a court filing . Roots, who represents Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola, claimed thatwhile Washington's Metropolitan Police Department hadIn the US District Court filing, Roots said:for their alleged roles in the Capitol riot, which supporters of President Joe Biden have touted as a racially motivated "insurrection" aimed at blocking the peaceful transfer of power after former President Donald Trump's election defeat. Pezzola is standing trial in Washington, along with former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and several other members of the activist group, for allegedly conspiring to disrupt certification of Biden's election victory.The lawyer added that the defense's trial strategy would have been different if it had been aware of the "scope and scale" of the undercover government operations at the Capitol.the protester seen on video urging Trump supporters to go into the Capitol. Epps has denied being a government informant. Critics of the federal crackdown on alleged rioters have questioned why Epps hasn't been arrested for his role in the incident.Roots said.Prosecutors revealed last month that a woman whom Tarrio's lawyer planned to call as a witness had worked as an FBI informant. Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that her relationship with the agency couldn't be mentioned during the trial, and Tarrio's lawyer reportedly decided not to call her to testify.