Wikipedia has become "increasingly anti-Russian" during the past decade and its policy has worsened substantially since the start of the conflict in Ukraine a year ago, a former editor at the Russian-language version of the online encyclopedia has claimed., Arseny Natapov told the BRIEF Telegram channel on Tuesday.In 2014, a violent coup in the Ukrainian capital led to Crimea's reunification with Russia and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass. This provoked a spike in tensions between Moscow and the West, which imposed sanctions on Russia and intensified Western military buildups near its borders.Soon, these tensions were reflected online. Insiders believed Wikipedia had adopted an anti-Russia posture which, the former editor pointed out, deteriorated even further in late 2021, shortly before the launch of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.he recalled.When asked if he thought that Wikipedia is being used as a weapon in an information war, Natapov replied: "Yes, by both parties, with varying degrees of success."he said.According to Natapov,, the free online Russian-language encyclopedia that was launched last summer.Before 2022, Russia's consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, had been engaging with Wikipedia between five and ten times every year, about removing certain articles due to their containing illegal information, he said."But after the start of the Russian military operation, a lot of politically non-neutral articles have appeared on Wikipedia," the former editor explained., he added."By the way,There was a direct order from the [Wikipedia operator] Wikimedia Foundation on this issue, and Wikipedia's rules stated that the website was only subject to the laws of California, where its servers are located," Natapov claimed.