© whitemay/Getty Images

Thousands of pubs in the UK may be forced to shut down this year due to soaring gas prices, the Daily Mail has reported.including 485 in the first six months of the year and another 554 between July and December -the Mail reported on Sunday, citing figures from consumer organization the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).The British pub industry was hit hard by Covid-related restrictions in 2020 and 2021. Last year saw gas prices skyrocket amid the economic fallout from the Ukraine conflict and sanctions against Russia, which was a major European gas supplier.the Daily Mail reported.The figures come as the UK government's Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which had capped energy costs, came to an [end] on Friday.The initiative is aimed at helping businesses that were locked into energy contracts when the prices were at their highest.and have now gone back to levels just before the start of the conflict in Ukraine. However, according to the government, tThe Federation of Small Businesses has dismissed the measures, claiming they won't help business owners pay their bills, Sky News reported last week.CAMRA member and beer shop owner Dave Hayward claimed to the Daily Mail that