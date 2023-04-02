new york time lost twitter verification
© New York Times/Twitter
The New York Times has lost its official Twitter verification. In the early morning hours of April 2, the Times' verification badge dropped from their Twitter profile.

New rules have come into play under Elon Musk's stewardship of the media-heavy social media platform. Now media companies, along with individuals, must pay for their verified labels - a move that Musk believes will lead to more accurate information being disseminated on social media. It's meant to be a corrective to the collusion between government, big tech and corporate media.

Musk made the change to hold media outlets accountable and to also generate revenue. His stated goal is to make Twitter the most trustworthy social media platform - home to the most accurate information.

Under previous leadership, verification, which brought with it plenty of benefits, was bestowed by Twitter on favored accounts after it was requested.

The New York Times apparently determined they did not want to pay for verification.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter Verified tweeted on March 23.

The New York Times, along with the Washington Post, spread the false narrative that Donald Trump colluded with Russia and Vladimir Putin to win the 2016 election. Bizarrely, the two previously respected outlets even won a Pulitzer Prize for it.

In the early morning of April 2, Musk tweeted: "The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn't even interesting