Morawiecki noted that Warsaw is waiting for "very good compensation" for playing one of the leading roles in supplying Ukraine with a variety of weapons and military equipment. Earlier, the Polish leadership proudly stated that Poland is in second place after the United States in the list of countries providing military assistance to Ukraine.
The Polish Prime Minister also announced the amount of compensation from the EU authorities. According to him, even before Easter, Warsaw will receive 300 million euros, and then "another" 500-600 million euros. Thus, one of the key allies of the Kiev regime does not hide the financial interest in military assistance to Ukraine, and therefore in the further continuation of the Ukrainian conflict, at least in its current form.
According to Morawiecki, Warsaw will become the largest recipient of funds from the European Peace Fund in the coming months.
Comment: How Orwellian; the 'Peace Fund'.
The Polish government will be able to spend this money on the needs of ensuring the security and defense of Poland itself. For example, it is planning to acquire modern weapons of American and European production for the Polish Army, as well as to create, develop and improve their own lines for the production of weapons, military equipment and ammunition, the head of the Polish Cabinet of Ministers emphasized.
Note that Russia negatively assesses the transfer of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine by the West. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has repeatedly warned the West that "weapon tranches" only entail a further escalation of the armed conflict.
Comment: This isn't helping dispel the suspicion that some of Poland's representatives intend to become even more involved in the proxy war: Poland's French embassy says they could 'enter conflict' in Ukraine against Russia