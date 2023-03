The European Union will thank Poland for the supply of weapons to the Kyiv regime. This was stated by Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki,for playing one of the leading roles in supplying Ukraine with a variety of weapons and military equipment. Earlier, the Polish leadership proudly stated thatThe Polish Prime Minister also announced the amount of compensation from the EU authorities. According to him, even before Easter, Warsaw will receive 300 million euros, and then "another" 500-600 million euros. Thus, one of the key allies of the Kiev regime, at least in its current form.According to Morawiecki, Warsaw will becomein the coming months.The Polish government will be able to spend this money on the needs of ensuring the security and defense of Poland itself. For example,for the production of weapons, military equipment and ammunition, the head of the Polish Cabinet of Ministers emphasized.Note that Russia negatively assesses the transfer of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine by the West. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has repeatedly warned the West that "weapon tranches" only entail a further escalation of the armed conflict.