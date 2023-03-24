Society's Child
Lunacy: Dem-dominated Denver suburb bans new gas stations to 'fight climate change'
New York Post
Thu, 23 Mar 2023 20:14 UTC
The city council in Louisville — 20 miles outside Denver — voted Tuesday to set the cap at six filling stations for its 21,000 residents. A seventh would be allowed only if it's part of a large retail center.
Any new station would also be required to include at least two charging stations for electric vehicles — and be 1,000 feet away from an existing station.
"I don't think any single action this council or community takes is going to fix climate change," council member Maxine Most said during the vote. "But I think it's a really good idea to decarbonize because it sends a signal and it sends a message."
The suburb currently has five gas stations, with a sixth approved for construction. Louisville leaders also hope the ban persuades residents to ditch their gas vehicles for electric cars.
"Gasoline station bans may also be seen as promoting the use of Electric Vehicles (EVs), thus, reducing vehicle emissions and encouraging low-carbon and cleaner energy options for transportation," the approved proposal reads.
green policies to fight climate change include meeting the entire city's electricity needs with carbon-free sources by 2025.
Not everyone is behind the plan.
Boulder County GOP spokesman Charlie Danaher called the ordinance an "abuse of power," saying it reflected the ego of the left-leaning city council.
"It's the arrogance that they know better than everyone else," Danaher told Fox News. "I do think we agree on one thing, we do have a crisis.
"But it's not that we're about to die as a result of climate change. It's that we have these bureaucrats that have empowered themselves to rule over our lives."
The Louisville ban is the latest in the nation; several municipalities in California have been installing similar restrictions since 2021.
Latest News
- Soros-owned DA Kim Gardner found GUILTY on 141 founts of misconduct and misrepresentation
- Russia: UK could fuel 'radioactive disaster' in Ukraine
- Auroras shine unusually far south in the US amid strongest solar storm since 2017
- Lunacy: Dem-dominated Denver suburb bans new gas stations to 'fight climate change'
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Seymour Hersh: The cover-up
- Appeals court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees
- Bill Gates harassed the WHO to establish a "network of top health emergency leaders" to indulge him in perpetual pandemic wargames, meddle in national governments
- Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg caught hiding nearly 600 pages of exculpatory evidence from NY Grand Jury in Trump case
- Can we stop playing make believe? Where are the adults when it comes to Ukraine?
- 10 days that shook the financial world
- Jury acquits Oath Keepers member on 3 felony counts, mistrial declared on last one in Jan 6th case
- Unique and very well-preserved prehistoric engravings found in southwestern Catalonia
- Poll: Biden approval slumps to near lowest point of Presidency
- Rand Paul grills Blinken on stonewalling of COVID origin investigation
- Argentina: Disruptions due to flooding ongoing in parts of Cordoba Province
- Proud Boys sedition trial suspended AGAIN after feds admit defense witness was an FBI informant
- USA Today again picks biological man as 'Woman Of The Year'
- House GOP hold DOJ accountable for weaponizing the FBI against angry parents at school board meetings
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Russia: UK could fuel 'radioactive disaster' in Ukraine
- Seymour Hersh: The cover-up
- Appeals court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees
- Bill Gates harassed the WHO to establish a "network of top health emergency leaders" to indulge him in perpetual pandemic wargames, meddle in national governments
- Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg caught hiding nearly 600 pages of exculpatory evidence from NY Grand Jury in Trump case
- Can we stop playing make believe? Where are the adults when it comes to Ukraine?
- 10 days that shook the financial world
- Rand Paul grills Blinken on stonewalling of COVID origin investigation
- Eurozone can't recover wealth lost to energy crisis, 'high uncertainty' ahead - Lagarde
- Hungary would not arrest Putin, ICC statute is not part of country's legal system - Orban's Chief of Staff
- Fyodor Lukyanov: Here's the real reason why Russia and China want to replace the US-led international order
- NATO sending depleted uranium shells to Ukrainian military in major escalation
- Cashless society: FedNow instant payments are coming and CBDCs will follow
- Haaretz: IDF ran illegal psyop on Gaza
- Axis Moscow - Beijing 2.0
- Banking crisis: Warren Buffett is on the phone with the Biden administration
- West wants Ukraine to be destroyed - Moscow
- Putin and Xi standing firm on the right side of history
- Smoking gun? Letter from Michael Cohen claiming Donald Trump did NOT reimburse him for hush money paid to Stormy Daniels flies in face of the star witness's grand jury testimony
- SOTT Focus: In Moscow, Xi And Putin Bury Pax Americana
- Soros-owned DA Kim Gardner found GUILTY on 141 founts of misconduct and misrepresentation
- Lunacy: Dem-dominated Denver suburb bans new gas stations to 'fight climate change'
- Jury acquits Oath Keepers member on 3 felony counts, mistrial declared on last one in Jan 6th case
- Poll: Biden approval slumps to near lowest point of Presidency
- Proud Boys sedition trial suspended AGAIN after feds admit defense witness was an FBI informant
- USA Today again picks biological man as 'Woman Of The Year'
- House GOP hold DOJ accountable for weaponizing the FBI against angry parents at school board meetings
- University president decries drag as 'derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny,' says school 'will not host a drag show on campus'
- IPCC's increasingly shrill climate armageddon fantasies gain little traction in media
- IOC cannot be 'political referee', president says following objections to reinstate Russia into Olympic games
- 3 million attend France's 9th consecutive day of protests, woman has hand blown off by tear gas grenade, Bordeaux town hall set on fire
- Special Forces veteran falsely labeled a domestic terrorist says FBI also targeted his family: 'It's horrible'
- Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic
- Multiple injuries after ship tips over at Edinburgh dockyard
- Lawyers allege FBI informant was embedded In Jan. 6 defense team
- MEME TRIAL: Defendant says he wasn't committing 'election interference', was simply trying for viral meme
- Best of the Web: Stolen valor: Top Ukraine 'volunteer' soldier revealed to be fraud, heavily promoted by Adam Kinzinger, Malcolm Nance
- Lord help us: Greta Thunberg to receive honorary doctorate degree in THEOLOGY from University Of Helsinki
- We are not your victims, liberals: Slavery reparations are an insult
- Political West doubles down on 'Russia kidnapping children' propaganda narrative
- Unique and very well-preserved prehistoric engravings found in southwestern Catalonia
- Research team uncovers further ceiling paintings in the temple of Esna, Egypt
- 'Prehistoric' mummified bear discovered in Siberian permafrost isn't what we thought, nor do we know how it got there
- Ancient ring ditch unearthed in Derbyshire, UK
- Ancient structures in the Arabian desert reveal fragments of mysterious rituals
- The world's oldest swords discovered in Turkey
- Magnetic fields to be used to explore submerged civilisations
- Researchers help reveal evidence of rare Romano-Celtic temple near Lancaster Castle
- Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
- Roman era sphinx uncovered at Dendera temple complex
- Runes were just as advanced as Roman alphabet writing, says researcher
- World's first horse riders found near the Black Sea
- Ancient Roman 'spike defenses' made famous by Julius Caesar found in Germany
- Minoan civilisation may have used celestial 'star path' navigation techniques
- Archaeologists discover secret chamber inside Great Pyramid of Giza
- Oldest human genome from southern Spain
- Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
- Further details emerge of unknown lineage of ice age Europeans that vanished at end of last ice age
- Evidence of steel tool use during Late Bronze Age in Europe
- New Moai statue that 'deified ancestors' found on Easter Island
- DNA from Beethoven's hair offers clues to cause of death
- Colossal solar tornado spotted swirling over Sun's surface
- Breakthrough in the understanding of quantum turbulence
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: ChatGPT and the Heralds of AI's Subjugation of Humanity - with Joe Allen
- Chat-GPT pretended to be blind and tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA
- A 'fire wolf' fish could expand what we know about one unusual deep-sea ecosystem
- Two active volcanoes on Venus revealed in images taken by NASA's Magellan spacecraft 3 decades ago
- Peer-reviewed paper cites Stephen Meyer to critique Darwinian Evolution
- What 'Chornobyl dogs' can tell us about survival in contaminated environments
- Scientists offer evidence that Venus is volcanically active
- New discovery could speed up burn healing
- Webb captures rarely seen prelude to a supernova
- Researcher solves nearly 60-year-old game theory dilemma
- 'Strange metals' operate outside normal rules of electricity
- Hackers can turn Bing's AI chatbot into a convincing scammer, researchers say
- Scientists discover enzyme that can turn air into energy, unlocking potential new energy source
- Strange quantum event happens once every 10 billion chances
- Convergence? One-celled creature has an eye!
- The mice with two dads: scientists create eggs from male cells
- Newly discovered asteroid has a 1-in-600 chance of colliding with Earth, NASA says
- Auroras shine unusually far south in the US amid strongest solar storm since 2017
- Argentina: Disruptions due to flooding ongoing in parts of Cordoba Province
- Heavy floods hit Port St Johns, South Africa
- Best of the Web: Return of Tulare Lake: Farmland impacted as lake basin fills in Kings County, California
- Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, California 5th resort to surpass 700 inches snowfall this winter
- Cyclone Freddy flooded 3 African countries, killed 579
- British teenager killed in avalanche while skiing in Switzerland
- Tornado rips through Montebello, California damaging multiple buildings
- Confirmed tornado damages mobile homes in Carpinteria, California
- Pack of dogs kill 5-yr-old in Surat, India - 3rd such incident for the city in 6 weeks
- Brazil - Hundreds displaced after floods in northern states
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Jujuy, Argentina
- At least 13 deaths reported as powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocks Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (UPDATE)
- More than 135,000 power outages reported in California after another atmospheric river brings heavy rain and hurricane-force winds
- San Francisco hit with bomb cyclone, one dead, 230,000 without power
- 8 dolphins found on Sea Isle City beach, New Jersey - 2 dead, 6 later euthanized
- Man dies after being attacked by dog in Visalia, California
- Heavy Lake Erie storm turns nearby cars into thick ice cubes
- Utah celebrates over 700 inches of snowfall in record time
- Alpine swifts, usually rare visitors to Britain and Ireland turn up in large numbers
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 12)
- Best of the Web: Boom! Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon on Feb. 23
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 12
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 8)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Canada on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (March 2)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 2)
- Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area sky on March 2
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- Bombshell from Germany's Federal Minister of Health
- mRNA vaccine contamination much worse than thought: Jabs "up to 35%" DNA that turns human cells into long-term spike protein factories
- Why isn't the CDC warning parents that masking their kids creates unacceptably high levels of CO2?
- Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase
- Getting good quality sleep could add several years to your lifespan
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Urgent: mRNAs jabs may have caused tens of millions of serious new health problems worldwide, a huge peer-reviewed study shows
- UK: Can the mortality anomalies in the Office of National Statistics data be explained?
- The New Endangered Species: The Human Gut Microbiome
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
Quote of the Day
Naturally the common people don't want war; neither in Russia, nor in England, nor in America, nor in Germany. That is understood. But after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.
Recent Comments
Wait.... let me check the calendar.... 3/2023... What Da fuck?
As I said. The UK government will get payback from the Russians.
So folks will have to drive further to fill up their tanks. That saves carbon how?
Completely off topic, but when did tattooing become so fashionable? When I was in the Navy (20 years retired now), it was us (military), bikers,...
"to protect a president who made an unwise decision and is now lying about it." And who decides he needs protection? If it was felt he made an...