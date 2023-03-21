© AFP / VGTRK



"Initially, the plan was only to visit this residential complex, and, of course, neither meeting the citizens, nor paying them a visit [in their homes] was planned. It was all entirely spontaneous," Peskov told reporters.

"Neither the presidential administration, nor the Ministry of Defense planned it in advance," the spokesman stated. During the trip, Putin "heard reports" from a number of top military commanders, including from the chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and also gave his own "assessments of the situation," Peskov added.

The Russian president made an unplanned stop in Mariupol where he met with locals and checked on the restoration of the city.Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise visit to the Donbass region was largely "spontaneous" and effectively turned into a full-fledged "working trip," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed on Sunday.The overnight trip was the first time Putin has visited Donbass since it broke away from Ukraine in 2014. It was eventually incorporated into Russia following referendums last year.The city was the scene of intense fighting early in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and ended up being heavily damaged in the process.The visit turned into a "full-fledged working trip" for the president, Peskov continued, as Putin was briefed by Deputy PM Marat Khusnullin, who accompanied him during the visit, on the restoration process ongoing in the city. In particular,the spokesman explained.After his Mariupol visit, Putin proceeded to the city of Rostov-on-Don, where he met with Russia's top military brass at a command-and-control center in charge of the military operation in Ukraine.The visit to the command post had not been planned in advance either, Peskov said, adding that the president's arrival was not an issue given that the facility operates around the clock.