Ukraine is "not interested in peaceful solutions - they want to start a Blitzkrieg."

The president has signed a decree pledging cooperation between Russia and the two breakaway regionsPresident Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to "secure the peace" in the newly recognized Donetsk and Lugansk republics, which were formerly considered to be part of Ukraine.Moscow officially recognized the independence of the two breakaway regions on Monday.Putin has instructed the Defense Ministry to send peacekeepers into the Donbass, while telling the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish diplomatic relations with the states.The Kremlin's official move comes shortly after Putin's lengthy address to the nation on Monday evening. In it, he explaiened the step as a long overdue response to what he described as the "brotherly" Ukrainian nation becoming a "colony" of the West and falling under the rule of a "russophobic" government both hostile to Moscow and denying ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers basic human rights.which established an uneasy armistice in 2015.In his speech, Putin said that the Minsk process had failed and that